Among several esteemed speakers at this year's SALT conference, Peter Schiff partook in a heated debate opposite Barry Silbert, CEO of the Digital Currency Group. This particular chat touched on the seemingly generational currency battle of gold versus bitcoin.

“A bunch of young inexperienced kids are going to be dumb enough to buy bitcoin. But as they get older, they’re going to learn better,” Schiff told the crowd. This raw, unapologetic attitude towards market trends are synonymous to Schiff’s success.

Who He Is

A man of many hats, Peter Schiff has taken on several diverse positions within the stock market during his prolific career, including his experience as an economist, financial broker and host of his own Peter Schiff Show Podcast.

Through his decades of experience in the space, Schiff comments on the Fed, political regulation, policy and much more. The podcast draws over 100,000 downloads per episode.

Aside from his podcast, Schiff leads thought leadership around the globe for conferences such as the Money Show, SALT and is quoted regularly in The Wall Street Journal, Barron’s and The New York Times.

Where To See Him

Photo credit: Gage Skidmore, Flickr