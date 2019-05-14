From Football To Finance: How Jon Najarian Transitioned To Options Trading

Before founding Investitute.com, developing the Heat Seeker algorithm and contributing to CNBC’s "Fast Money," Jon Najarian was a linebacker for the Chicago Bears.

After retiring from football, Najarian has become a world-renowned investor and market analyst, so much so that he has authored four books on trading and options.

What He Founded

Over the course of his finance career, Najarian has founded multiple companies. In 1990, he founded Mercury Trading, a market-making firm at the Chicago Board Options Exchange. He invented the Heat Seeker algorithm, which identifies unusual trends in options markets, during this time. He sold the firm to Citadel in 2004.

A year after selling Mercury Trading, Najarian and his brother co-founded optionMONSTER, an options education and news organization, and tradeMONSTER, a leading online brokerage. Both have been rated as “Best for Options Traders” by Barron’s. The brothers sold both in 2016.

Now, Najarian publishes his trading ideas on his newest venture - investitute.com. Here, Najarian and his brother provide options education through webinars, courses, and newsletters to help others reach the success they have. Najarian also started Najarian Family Office, which offers investment advisory services.

Where To Spot Him

