Learn How Sang Lucci Taught Over 1,500 Traders How Options Work With 100% Transparency

Fostering an entrepreneurial spirit since being a student, Anand Sanghvi has grown into an aggressive large cap options trader and educator.

Sanghvi, aka “Lucci”, founded Sang Lucci, an educational platform helping traders understand how options work with full transparency. Sang Lucci has taught over 1,500 students trading strategies and new innovations while forming a tight-knit community.

How He Got Here

Sanghvi had been an entrepreneur since college. When Sanghvi found out he was going to be a father at age 21, he wanted to find a more sustainable way to support his family. Having always been interested in finance, he started as an accountant at Fresenius Medical Care.

Sanghvi then moved to PTG Capital to work as a commission-based trader. He then decided to go back into entrepreneurship. Helping grow his savings and his dad’s retirement funds, their portfolio was worth over $2 million by investing in cheap stocks.

Sanghvi eventually found himself losing $350,000. Taking this as a learning process, he began blogging about his experiences and debunking investment misinformation. He wanted other traders to work without fear of misinformation or dark pools. This created Sang Lucci Capital Partners, a hedge fund now worth nearly $2 million.

Where To Spot Him

