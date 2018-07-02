IN THE NEWS

Tesla Inc (NASDAQ: TSLA) shares popped more than 6 percent Monday morning as traders took in a Sunday memo CEO Elon Musk sent to staff celebrating second-quarter self-imposed production achievements: Link

After one of its best years in recent history in 2017, the S&P 500 has delivered lackluster returns in the first half of 2018, gaining just 1.5 percent year-to-date. But there have been plenty of big winners in the market so far this year: Link

The crypto boom came to a screeching halt in 2018, with most major cryptocurrencies down more than 40 percent on the year. Investor fears over global regulatory crackdowns and dozens of cryptocurrency security breaches have spooked investors that were so enthusiastically buying last year: Link

For potential profit from volatility in the biotech space, stay tuned for the following PDUFA catalysts expected in the month of July: Link

The U.S. Chamber of Commerce, the nation’s largest business group and customarily a close ally of President Donald Trump’s Republican Party, is launching a campaign on Monday to oppose Trump’s trade tariff policies: Link

President Donald Trump said he sees his threat to impose global auto tariffs as his biggest weapon to extract concessions from trading partners, shedding more light on his broader trade policy strategy: Link $

ECONOMIC DATA

The PMI manufacturing index for June is schedule for release at 9:45 a.m. ET.

The ISM manufacturing index for June will be released at 10:00 a.m. ET.

Data on construction spending for May will be released at 10:00 a.m. ET.

The Treasury is set to auction 3-and 6-month bills at 11:30 a.m. ET.

The Treasury will auction 4-week bills at 1:00 p.m. ET.

ANALYST RATINGS

Morgan Stanley upgrades Wells Fargo (NYSE: WFC) from Underweight to Equal-Weight

Raymond James upgrades DexCom (NASDAQ: DXCM) from Market Perform to Outperform

(NASDAQ: DXCM) from Market Perform to Outperform Cowen downgrades Nordstrom (NYSE: JWN) Outperform to Market Perform

(NYSE: JWN) Outperform to Market Perform Mizuho downgrades Walgreens (NASDAQ: WBA) from Buy to Neutral

