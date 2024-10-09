Jim Belushi Compares Passion For Acting To Cannabis Business: 'Makes People Feel Good'

Actor Jim Belushi compared the similarities of acting and cannabis to an audience at the Benzinga Cannabis Capital Conference on Oct. 9.

Here's a look at what makes the two sectors similar and more on Belushi's journey to help people through cannabis.

Acting to Cannabis: Belushi may be best known for his roles in television and movies, but at the 2024 Benzinga Cannabis Capital Conference, the audience and other speakers are aware of his efforts in the cannabis sector.

The actor said "It's been a great journey" going from one farm to now having products sold in 14 states.

Cannabis is like acting, Belushi told the crowd.

Belushi said as an actor he asked himself why he was doing acting and it came down to the idea of making people feel good.

"You want them to leave the theater feeling good," Belushi said.

Belushi said the switch to cannabis comes with the same mentality.

"Adding on cannabis to my purpose, the purpose is the same. Cannabis makes people feel good."

The actor and cannabis entrepreneur said cannabis can help with pain, increase happiness and make people feel better overall. "I feel like I am totally on purpose from actor to cannabis," he said.

Belushi, who stars in "Growing Belushi," which airs on Warner Bros. Discovery WBD-owned Discovery, credits his partners and relationships in the industry for helping his growth.

"We are bred on a plant that is based on kindness, generosity and healing."

Challenges of Cannabis: Belushi said one of the main differences between cannabis and "show business" is the amount of time it takes to get things done.

Within the cannabis industry, the biggest challenge Belushi highlighted was the price. "Growing is very expensive," Belushi said.

The actor and entrepreneur said the market is oversaturated and it's hard to make any margin in states like Oregon.

Asked later on about his advice to someone looking to start their own grow farm, Belushi answered, "Don't do it. Don't f***ing do it."

Belushi admitted he never got involved in cannabis for the money and was just hoping to break even, adding "I already got my TV money."

Belushi said he got involved in cannabis and remains involved despite the struggles as people should focus on things they're passionate about.

"I have passion for what this plant can bring to our community."



What's Next: Belushi said he was excited about the potential for rescheduling happening this year and questions why it hasn't happened.

Until rescheduling happens, Belushi said doctors at Veteran Affairs can't give people cannabis instead of oxycontin.

"Why aren't we taking care of them?" Belushi asked of the country's veterans.

Belushi also said he was disappointed to see Vice President Kamala Harris talk about putting so many people in California into jail when many were put in there for marijuana-related crimes. The actor noted that he is not anti-Harris, but disagrees in this matter.

Photo: Jim Belushi at the Benzinga Cannabis Conference 2024, Photo by Wendy Davis