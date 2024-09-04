Hollywood Star Jim Belushi Brings Cannabis Expertise To Chicago Conference In October

Benzinga is gearing up for its highly anticipated Benzinga Cannabis Capital Conference, scheduled for October 8-9, 2024, at Chicago's Marriott Magnificent Mile. This year's keynote speaker will be none other than Hollywood icon Jim Belushi, who has evolved from an entertainment career to becoming a prominent figure in the cannabis industry as the founder of Belushi's Farm. The event, known as a hub for cannabis leaders, investors and entrepreneurs, promises to be an unmissable gathering for anyone involved in the industry.

Jim Belushi's Journey From Hollywood To Cannabis

While Jim Belushi's career in entertainment has spanned decades, it's his cannabis advocacy and cultivation efforts that will take center stage at the conference. Belushi founded Belushi's Farm along Oregon's Rogue River, where he grows premium cannabis products under brands like The Blues Brothers, Captain Jack's Gulzar Afghanica and Good Ugly Weed. His farm has become a beacon for those who seek not only high-quality cannabis but also the healing and wellness benefits that the plant can provide.

Belushi's personal connection to cannabis is deeply rooted in tragedy and transformation. After the tragic overdose death of his brother John Belushi, Jim became a strong advocate for cannabis as an alternative to harmful opioids. Through his advocacy, Belushi has consistently highlighted the plant’s potential to improve lives by managing pain and enhancing overall quality of life. His focus on supporting small craft farmers and promoting patient rights, as well as adult-use legalization, has earned him a reputation as a key voice in the cannabis movement.

An Exclusive Insight Into Cannabis Cultivation

At the Benzinga Cannabis Capital Conference, Belushi's keynote, moderated by industry expert Zoe Wilder, will offer a unique perspective into the intricacies of cannabis cultivation and the challenges involved in operating a legal farm. Belushi's popular Discovery series “Growing Belushi” captures his hands-on approach to cannabis farming and will serve as a backdrop for his discussion at the conference. Attendees will gain insight into his journey, learning firsthand how he merged his Hollywood career with his passion for horticulture.

Why You Should Attend This Conference

This year's event is set to attract over 2,000 participants, including more than 200 investors, making it one of the most influential gatherings in the cannabis industry. With a lineup of expert speakers and opportunities to network with key industry leaders, the Benzinga Cannabis Capital Conference is where deals happen and ideas come to life.

Beyond Belushi's keynote, attendees can expect to explore emerging trends in cannabis cultivation, investment strategies, and marketing innovations. The conference presents a chance to connect with pioneering minds shaping the future of the cannabis landscape.

Photo by Tyler Maddox, courtesy of Belushi’s Farm