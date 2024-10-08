EXCLUSIVE: Elon Musk's X Is 'Safe Space' To Say Weed: 'The Only Social Platform Where You Can Talk About Cannabis Openly'

Alexa Alianiello, who serves as the head of cannabis at X, welcomes the idea her company is a pioneer in the space and it offers branding opportunities for companies that can't advertise their products elsewhere.

The X Vision: Alianiello said X's vision is to "help bring civilization forward through information sharing and dialogue," during a fireside chat at the Benzinga Cannabis Capital Conference on Oct. 8.

X tries to be a trusted source of information, Alianiello told the crowd after being asked about the upcoming 2024 presidential election.

Alianiello said X preserves the integrity of information that's flowing while also making sure there is a free expression of information.

It's that free expression that makes X the only major social media platform to allow cannabis advertising and for users to regularly discuss the sector.

"We are a safe space for conversation around cannabis," Alianiello said.

Alianiello said users can talk about the legal landscape of the sector, social justice issues and brands and products.

"It really is the only social platform where you can talk about cannabis openly."

Alianiello, who has been featured at several Benzinga cannabis events, told the crowd the Benzinga Cannabis Capital Conference is "just the best event for having an ear to the ground."

The X Opportunity: Alianiello said X is where people are coming for information and that they "can say weed" on the platform.

The social media company, which was acquired by Elon Musk for $44 billion in 2022, is welcoming cannabis companies to advertise and target users for their products.

"We're helping normalize these products," Alianiello said.

Alianiello said she has been told by brands that X is driving results for them, something she is incredibly proud of.

"The platform welcomes everyone."

Alianiello said there are 40 million posts on X annually about cannabis.

"There is a real opportunity to reach people."

While X is welcome to cannabis advertising, other social media platforms haven't dove fully in and might not be soon. Alianiello said she has talked to other platforms and they are getting more interested.

"We know that it works. We're excited to kind of be pioneers in the space."

X is the place to get information in front of a large public audience and a place where cannabis conversation is welcome, Alianiello added.

Photo: Alexa Alianiello, Brett Puffenbarger, Benzinga Cannabis Capital Conference, Oct. 8. Photo by Wendy Davis.