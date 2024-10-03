Here's Where To Buy Legal Weed: These States Get New Stores As Cannabis Legalization Looms

Cannabis Giant Curaleaf Expands Florida Footprint

Cannabis retailers are ramping up their presence in Florida, a medical cannabis market that could soon transition to recreational. That is if Amendment 3 gets the green light from the voters this November. The same companies have been pouring millions into the push for adult-use cannabis legalization. According to a recent report from Beacon Securities Florida’s cannabis market is showing signs of strain, but cannabis operators in the state are on pace to change the trend.

That said, Curaleaf Holdings, Inc. CURA CURLF announced on Thursday that it has opened a new medical dispensary in Port St. Lucie.

Located at 1720 Southwest Gatlin Boulevard the new shop opened its doors to medical patients on Oct. 3. The latest dispensary brings the company's Florida store count to 65 locations, with 151 nationwide dispensaries.

Illinois Retail Cannabis Footprint Grows

Illinois’ retail cannabis sales reached the $1 billion mark year-to-date this July, which is why the new store openings come as no surprise.

C3 Industries announced the opening of High Profile Metropolis, the company’s third retail location in the Prairie State and 29th nationwide. The new shop is located at 1801 E. 5th St. in Metropolis. It serves recreational cannabis customers.

New York City Gets Another Licensed Cannabis Shop

As New York City’s ‘Operation Padlock To Protect’ gains momentum, cracking down on unlicensed cannabis sales, new legal cannabis stores are one by one launching sales at storefronts.

RIV Capital Inc. RIV CNPOF announced last week that Etain has launched adult-use sales at its dispensary in Manhattan. Located at 242 E 58th Street in NYC, the new store will host a grand opening event on Wednesday, Oct. 16.

Arizona Gets New Weed Store

Arizona’s cannabis has been facing declining sales and increasing competition. However, cannabis operators continue to expand its footprint statewide.

Verano Holdings Corp. (Cboe CA: VRNO) VRNOF announced last week the grand opening of Zen Leaf Arcadia in Phoenix. The new shop is located at 2710 E Indian School Road in Phoenix.

