Harris Campaign Slams Donald Trump Over Cannabis Shift: Calls It 'Brazen Flip-Flop'

Only days after Donald Trump‘s running mate JD Vance took Vice President Kamala Harris to task for “flip-flopping” on various issues in her recent CNN interview, the Democrat is now slinging similar accusations right back.

Trump's Saturday endorsement of Florida's cannabis legalization initiative known as Amendment 3, when he said that no one should be incriminated for cannabis offenses "in Florida, when this is legal in so many other States,” led the Harris campaign to come out swinging.

Trump Is ‘Just Making Things Up’

Responding to Trump’s new-found cannabis support and perfectly-timed announcement, the Harris campaign called the move part of a long line of “brazen flip-flops,” according to a memo first obtained and reported by ABC News.

“As of this morning, Trump now suggests he is for legalizing marijuana – but as President, his own Justice Department cracked down on marijuana offenses,” Ian Sams, a Harris communications aide said in the memo, which accused Trump of “just making things up” as the election approaches.

Trump's backing of Amendment 3 is particularly noteworthy given his tough stance on drug policy, which has included calling for the death penalty for drug dealers.

In a statement to ABC News, a Trump campaign official said, “President Trump has been consistent in his support for leaving this issue to the states for years.”

The Harris team argues that her record reflects her evolution on certain issues, but that Trump’s does not.

“As soon as Trump starts catching heat for his unpopular agenda and record,” said Sams, referencing Project 2025 per ABC, “he rushes out to claim he would actually do the opposite. It’s a desperate play from a candidate whose back is up against the wall running against Vice President Harris.”

Pandering Or Fair Play?

Sams agues Trump is pandering. Who wouldn't? After all, support for legalizing cannabis is at an all-time high across the country. In Florida, where the initiative is on the ballot in the upcoming November 2023 election, legal weed enjoys vast support among Democrats as well as Republicans.

“But it demands scrutiny,” Sams argued. “He was President for four years, and how he exercised his power on these issues is the best metric for how he will do so again if he gets the chance. What he says now is just desperate pandering from a scared man who is worried he will lose.”

