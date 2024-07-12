Latest Cannabis Hires And Board Changes, Here's What You Need To Know

Loading... Loading...

Cannabis ancillary company EnWave Corporation ENW (FSE: E4U) announced on Thursday that it had tapped Danna Dunnage as its new vice president of global sales and business development.

Dunnage joins EnWave bringing vast executive experience, having spent over 25 years in sales and strategy roles in the food service, distribution, hospitality and SAAS industries.

The Vancouver-based company hired Dunnage as part of its enhanced sales strategy, attracting top-level sales talent and growing its presence internationally.

The company said that it intends to hire two additional sales managers in the near term who are domiciled in key global markets – Europe and South Asian region – who will report to Dunnage.

Cannabis Board Updates

Virpax Pharmaceuticals, Inc. VRPX, announced recently the changes to its board of directors with the appointments of Judy Su, Gary Herman, Jatinder Dhaliwal and Katharyn Field. Resignations from Virpax's board were tendered effective upon consummation of the financing by Jeffrey Gudin, Thanigavelan Jambulingam, Michael Dubin, Jerrold Sendrow and Barbara Ruskin.

The shareholders at Cresco Labs Inc. CL CRLBF 6CQ elected at its annual general and special meeting held on July 10, 2024, the following nominees as directors, including:

Charles Bachtell

Tarik Brooks

Gerald F. Corcoran

Marc Lustig

Thomas J. Manning

Randy D. Podolsky

Michele Roberts

Robert M. Sampson.

Avicanna Inc. AVCN AVCNF 0NN announced earlier this week that all of management's nominees listed in the company's management information circular dated May 31, 2024, were elected as directors of the company at its annual general meeting of shareholders held also on July 10, 2024.

The following nominees are elected as directors:

Aras Azadian

Giancarlo Davila Char

Paul Fornazzari

Eileen McCormack

John McVicar

High Tide Inc. HITI HITI 2LYA announced on Wednesday that its shareholders have elected the following nominees listed in the company’s management information circular dated May 27, 2024, as directors of the company;

Harkirat Raj Grover

Nitin Kaushal

Arthur Kwan

Christian Sinclair

Andrea Elliott

