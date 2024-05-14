Florida Cannabis Legalization Amendment Ads Hit Airwaves: The First 4 Pitches For Legal Weed In The Sunshine State

Loading... Loading...

Smart and Safe Florida, the group behind Florida's ballot measure to legalize marijuana for recreational use, is hitting the TV screens and airwaves across the Sunshine State with four campaign ads to get its views across.

"A smart and safe Florida means a regulated marijuana market where Floridians no longer need to turn to illicit cartel-trafficked products on the streets," said Smart & Safe's spokesperson Morgan Hill in a prepared statement, reported by Florida Politics.

On April 1, the Florida Supreme Court approved the recreational marijuana constitutional amendment, known as Amendment 3, for which voters will decide in the November 2024 election.

The advocacy group's ads are being aired across the state over TV, radio, streaming and on digital sites. Having spent more than $5 million, the ads are crisscrossing the state to bring attention to Florida's upcoming November election and Amendment 3.

"More than half of Americans already enjoy access to safe, regulated marijuana, and we believe Floridians deserve that same freedom. Our campaign in support of Amendment 3 is in full swing, and we're excited to continue connecting with voters through to November," Hill added.

Here Are The Ads:

"Vote Yes," a simple and to the point ad, features a series of mothers, business owners, a police officer and a Vietnam veteran pointing out that Amendment 3 will install a safer, regulated market for marijuana, undercutting the black market with its "dangerous chemicals."

Another, dubbed "Freedom" shows a Vietnam veteran saying, "Florida's outdated marijuana laws have cost too many their freedom. I swore to defend that freedom. It's time for Florida to do the same." It also stated that the amendment would result in "billions in revenue for our schools."

In "Available," an elderly woman wisely says "marijuana is already in Florida. Amendment 3 takes it off the streets."

The fourth, "Clear Choice," shows a man contrasting the two roads facing Florida: "Continue to allow cartel criminals to profit from illegal marijuana laced with toxic chemicals and dangerous drugs, or vote ‘yes' on Amendment 3 and give Floridians access to regulated safe marijuana."

Loading... Loading...

Support For Legalization

Smart & Safe Florida has enjoyed financial support from the super-generous Trulieve TCNNF, which has spent more than $40 million to get the measure on the ballot. Earlier this year, Trulieve was joined by Verano Holdings Corp VRNOF, Curaleaf Holdings CURLF, AYR Wellness AYRWF, Cresco Labs Inc. CRLBF, Green Thumb Industries Inc GTBIF and INSA, Inc.

The proposal has to be approved by at least 60% of the voters in November 2024.

Now read: Will Pharma And Healthcare Have Competitive Edge In Cannabis Post-Rescheduling? Data Analytics Expert Weighs In

The entire cannabis industry is already buzzing about Florida. Why not come and hear more at the 19th Benzinga Cannabis Capital Conference in Chicago this October 8-9. Engage with top executives, investors, policymakers and advocates to explore the industry’s future. Secure your tickets now before prices increase by following this link .

Photo: Courtesy of El Planteo