Cannabis Execs, Advocates Delighted With Florida's Supreme Court Ruling To Allow Legalization Amendment On November Ballot

Loading... Loading...

Monday's Florida Supreme Court decision approving a cannabis amendment to allow Florida residents to vote on legalizing adult-use marijuana in the November 2024 election elicited optimistic responses in the cannabis community.

Starting with Kim Rivers, CEO of Trulieve Cannabis Corp TCNNF, the largest marijuana company in Florida — which donated a tidy sum of at least $40 million toward the cause — sounded quite pleased in an email to Benzinga.

"We are thankful that the Court has correctly ruled the ballot initiative and summary language meet the standards for single subject and clarity. We look forward to supporting this campaign as it heads to the ballot this November," said Rivers, who by is a featured speaker at the upcoming Benzinga Cannabis Capital Conference in Florida on April 16-17.



See Also: Florida Supreme Court Approves Cannabis Legalization Proposal For November Election In Blow To DeSantis

Rivers was even more exuberant in a Tweet on X.

George Archos, CEO and founder of Verano Holdings Corp. VRNOF, a multistate cannabis company with at least 74 dispensaries in Florida (and nearly 140 around the country), also got in touch.

"We applaud the Florida Supreme Court's decision confirming the Adult Personal Use of Marijuana initiative will be on the ballot this November, cementing Floridians' democratic right to vote in favor of ending cannabis prohibition in the Sunshine State," Archos said in an email.

Verano Chief Investment Officer Aaron Miles and the company’s President Darren Weiss will also be on panels at the upcoming Benzinga Cannabis Capital Conference in Florida on April 16-17.

"As the nation's largest medical cannabis market with a high population and significant political influence, Florida has the chance to make history by joining the growing majority of Americans who say ‘yes' to legal regulated cannabis and the wealth of positive health, wellness and economic benefits this incredible plant provides millions of individuals and countless communities every day," Archos added.

Loading... Loading...

The proposal, spearheaded by Smart and Safe Florida and known as Amendment 3, is "one of the most important cannabis legalization campaigns in recent years," according to Matthew Schweich, executive director of the Marijuana Policy Project.

"The challenge in Florida is reaching the 60% mark," said Schweich, who served as campaign director for six successful cannabis reform ballot initiative campaigns since 2016. "We need a well-funded campaign but just as importantly we need a strong grassroots operation that can mobilize support and turn out pro-legalization voters."

If passed, the initiative would take effect six months after election day. The initiative would allow adults 21 and older to possess up to one ounce of cannabis flower and five grams of concentrate. Medical cannabis dispensaries would be permitted to sell cannabis to adults over the age of 21 while the legislature would retain the ability to issue more licenses in the future.

The Benzinga Cannabis Capital Conference in Florida is being held at a new venue on April 16-17, 2024. The two-day event at The Diplomat Beach Resort is a chance for entrepreneurs, both large and small, to network, learn and grow.

Renowned for its trendsetting abilities and influence on the future of cannabis, mark your calendars — this conference is the go-to event of the year for the cannabis world. Get your tickets now on bzcannabis.com – Prices will increase very soon!

Read Next: DEA’s Resistance To Cannabis Rescheduling Ignites Policy Clash

Photo: Visit Florida Postcard, Shutterstock