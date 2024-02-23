Job Corps' New Stance On Cannabis, Virginia Marijuana Bill Approved And More Reg Updates

Loading... Loading...

Virginia House Panel Green-Lights Marijuana Bill, Pushes Sales Launch Deadline To Mid-2025

A Virginia House panel green-lighted a revised “compromise” version of a bill to legalize and regulate retail marijuana sales in the commonwealth on Thursday.

SB 448 from Sen. Aaron R. Rouse (D) advanced through the Senate earlier this month and was passed by the House General Laws Committee on a 12–10 vote.

The revisions sought to conciliate the gap between Rouse's bill and a separate House bill from Del. Paul Krizek (D), reported Marijuana Moment.

"Sen. Rouse and I are happy to report that the Senate and House are on the cusp of sending the governor legislation that will create a retail marijuana market in a very responsible and thoughtful way," Krizek said. "And we have to do this because we've got to do something about that $3 billion illicit market. It's time to give Virginians access to a safe, tested and taxed product."

The two lawmakers behind competing bills that would set up marijuana sales in Virginia have previously come to an agreement that all retailers could be allowed to get into the cannabis business by March 1, 2025. However, the latest version of SB 448 has pushed the sales launch date to May 1, 2025.

Job Corps: Prior Cannabis Use No Longer Barrier To Enrollment

Those who have used cannabis can now enroll in the U.S. Department of Labor’s national job-training program without fear of being penalized.

Why? Job Corps, a drug-free and alcohol-free federal program, updated its marijuana drug-testing policy so that testing positive on cannabis would not be a reason for an automatic dismissal, reported Marijuana Moment.

Currently, upon arriving at a Job Corps center, all newly enrolled and returning students must undergo drug testing. Those testing positive would be signed up for prevention and education programs and get screened again approximately 40 days later.

Oregon Marijuana Program Rolls Out QR Codes For Safety

The Oregon Medical Marijuana Program (OMMP) said It will be adding Quick Response (QR) codes to mailed temporary receipts and registration cards by the end of February.

The regulatory body said in last week's press release it opted to add this feature to "enhance security and prevent fraud." Moreover, the new feature would also enable verification of the validity of mailed temporary receipts or registration cards by any party, including OLCC retail shops.

NJ Celebrates Three Years Without Pot Arrests

New Jersey cannabis activists have gathered at the State House in Trenton on Thursday to celebrate the milestone of over 100,000 people of all ages having avoided being handcuffed over small amounts of cannabis, writes NORML activist Chris Goldstein.

He highlighted that it’s been three years since New Jersey police ceased mass arrests for marijuana possession offenses. In November 2020, the state constitution was amended to legalize the recreational use of cannabis for adults 21 and older. Marijuana sales went into effect in New Jersey in April 2022.

"I'm very glad to see those days behind us," said Evan Nison, the vice-chair of NORML's Board of Directors and one of the 2020 ballot question organizers. "Possession arrests were one of the most egregious aspects of prohibition and that's why today is a cause for celebration."

