Bill To End Marijuana Stigma In Childcare System Gets Green Light In Virginia

Lawmakers green-lighted a measure that would prohibit the use of cannabis as the sole evidence of child abuse or neglect.

SB 115 was unanimously approved by the full Virginia Senate on Friday, after advancing through the Senate Court of Justice Committee last week. The measure seeks to protect parents and guardians against any cannabis-related discriminatory actions.

The legislation, brought by Senate President Pro Tempore Louise Lucas (D) stipulates that "a child shall not be considered an abused or neglected child, and no person shall be denied custody or visitation of a child, based only on the fact that the child’s parent or other person responsible for his care, or the person petitioning for custody or visitation of the child, possessed or consumed legally authorized substances."

Meanwhile, in January, the full House of Delegates gave its approval to an identical measure, HB 833, with a vote of 56-43.

Virginia became the first state in the South to legalize recreational cannabis use in 2021, but it still has not established a framework for selling it.

While policymakers like state Senator Bryce Reeves (R) claim marijuana reforms have created confusion, a health crisis and increased crime, others are pushing to establish a retail marketplace next year.

The Virginia House of Delegates made a decisive move by passing HB 698 from Del. Paul Krizek (D) on Monday. Senate members approved SB 448 from Sen. Aaron R. Rouse (D) via a voice vote the same day.

Once the Senate legislation is approved, every bill will progress to the opposite chamber for lawmakers to make additional amendments.

