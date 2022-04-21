New Jersey: First Day Of Legal Weed Sales Has Many Celebrating

New Jersey weed enthusiasts started lining up before dawn at dispensaries Thursday across the Garden State as adult-use cannabis sales went into effect.

After the long wait on a bumpy road to marijuana legalization, enthusiasm is running high.

“With soul music blaring, free doughnuts in the parking lot and a balloon arch at the entrance, New Jersey's cannabis kickoff for people 21 and older had the feel of a fair more than a store opening,” noted WJBF, local ABC station.

