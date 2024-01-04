Snoop Dogg Elevates Olympic Spirit As NBC's Paris 2024 Correspondent: Will He Smoke The Competition?

Loading... Loading...

Snoop Dogg will be joining Comcast Corp-owned CMCSA NBCUniversal’s coverage of the Olympic Games Paris 2024 where he’ll team up with NBC host Mike Tirico to provide primetime coverage with his “unique take on what’s happening in Paris.”

Like so many of us, Snoop grew up watching the Olympics, which he calls a celebration of skill.

“We’re going to have some amazing competitions and, of course, I will be bringing that Snoop style to the mix," Snoop said in a statement. "It’s going to be the most epic Olympics ever, so stay tuned, and keep it locked. Let’s elevate, celebrate, and make these games unforgettable, smoke the competition, and may the best shine like gold. Peace and Olympic LOVE, ya dig?”

This is not Snoop’s first rodeo as a sports commentator. His commentary at the Mike Tyson-Roy Jones, Jr. exhibition bout in 2020 was one for the books. “This sh*t like two of my uncles fighting at the barbecue,” Snoop said of the boxing champs.

Then there was the 2021 Olympics in Tokyo, when Kevin Hart and Snoop streamed “Olympic Highlights with Kevin Hart & Snoop Dogg” for Peacock.

The hilarious Tokyo performance was not lost on Executive Producer and President of NBC Olympics Production, Molly Solomon. “That performance alone has earned Snoop a job as our Special Correspondent in Paris. We don’t know what the heck is going to happen every day, but we know he will add his unique perspective to our re-imagined Olympic primetime show.”

Here's A Question, Sports Fans

Will cannabis come up at the Olympics in Paris? Hard to imagine it won’t with Snoop Dogg on the microphone.

Weed was in the air in 2021 when U.S. track and field star and fastest woman in the world, Sha’Carri Richardson was banned from competing at the Tokyo Olympics after testing positive for cannabis.

Richardson will be at the Paris Olympics this summer defending her 100m record, which is 10.65 seconds, slightly slower than Florence Griffith-Joyner’s world record of 10.49 seconds.

World Anti-Doping Agency Steps In

Following Richardson’s ban from the Olympics, which sparked an outpouring of support among the cannabis industry and beyond, including several members of Congress, the World Anti-Doping Agency (WADA) reviewed its drug testing policies. In a meeting last spring, WADA's executive committee voted to increase the threshold for marijuana testing.

The previous limit of 15 ng/mL was raised to a higher threshold of 150 ng/mL. Any tests conducted by WADA that do not trigger a result at or above 150 ng/mL will not be considered a positive test for THC.

Is Cannabis Performance Enhancing? Science Says No

A literature review of eight peer-reviewed publications, as well as 10 literature reviews published in The Journal of Sports Medicine and Physical Fitness, concluded that marijuana consumption “does not act as a sports performance enhancing agent as raised by popular beliefs.”

