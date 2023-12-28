Controversy Over Medical Cannabis Licenses Continues In Alabama, Arizona Puts Cannabis Tax Dollars To Good Use & More Regs

Loading... Loading...

Arizona Puts Cannabis Tax Dollars To Good Use With Justice Reinvestment Grants

Last week, Arizona state officials announced that 18 community nonprofits have been granted the initial round of Justice Reinvestment Grants.

The grants program is funded through taxes on legal cannabis sales and is aimed at supporting initiatives such as preventing and treating substance use as well as workforce development and mentorship programs in economically disadvantaged areas, to name a few.

The program is entitled to 35% of the funds in the state’s Justice Reinvestment Fund. An additional 35% of the fund is allocated to county public health departments, while the remaining 30% is directed toward the Arizona Department of Health Services (ADHS), reported Marijuana Moment.

"The awarded projects address all of the key focus areas outlined in the statute and the community listening sessions and represent communities from across the state of Arizona," ADHS said. "Moving forward, the Office of Health Equity will develop a robust program evaluation process to ensure that funded projects serve the intended communities and create a positive impact.

Medical Marijuana Dispensary Employees Face License Requirement In Oklahoma

As of Jan. 1, employees at licensed medical marijuana dispensaries in Oklahoma will be obliged to acquire a credential comparable to a liquor license.

Workers will be required to pay a $30 application fee in addition to any other processing fees, in addition to a background check, required by the OSBI, scrutinizing their name, along with a federal check that will analyze their fingerprints, reported Fox 23.

Controversy Over Medical Cannabis Licenses Continues As Alabama Regulator Faces Another Legal Showdown

In December, the Alabama cannabis regulator awarded 20 medical cannabis licenses for the production, distribution and testing of medical marijuana, as well as five of the most coveted permits – the integrated facility licenses, which allow for vertical integration statewide.

On Thursday, a group of medical cannabis companies, including Southeast Cannabis, TheraTrue 3 Notch Root, Alabama Always, and Jemmstone were scheduled to make their case in the Montgomery Circuit Court challenging the recent approach of the commission when it comes to awarding integrator medical cannabis licenses, reported Alabama Political Reporter. The plaintiffs were slated to ask Judge James Anderson for a stay of the proceedings. Their goal is to block the issuing of the licenses next month.

Meanwhile, this is the third attempt on the part of the commission to kickstart the new cannabis industry.

Two failed attempts in June and August were followed by a months-long legal saga that resulted in the AMCC resolving a majority of the issues raised by license applicants following a day of closed-door negotiations in November, prompted by Judge Anderson.

