Alabama's Third Attempt To Set Up Its Medical Cannabis Industry: 20 Licenses Granted For Now

Alabama's cannabis regulator granted 20 licenses recently for the production and distribution of medical marijuana, reported the Alabama Reflector. This is the third attempt on the part of the Alabama Medical Cannabis Commission to kickstart the new industry.

The two failed attempts in June and August were followed by a months-long legal saga that resulted in the AMCC resolving a majority of the issues raised by license applicants following a day of closed-door negotiations prompted by Montgomery Circuit Court Judge James Anderson.

The November settlement put an end to numerous legal actions against the regulatory body brought by medical cannabis operators Alabama Always LLC, Medella LLC, and Chicago cannabis giant Verano Holdings Corp. VRNOF.

Under that deal, the commission nullified controversial scores from third-party evaluators previously used to rank business license applicants on Monday, Nov. 27, effectively resetting the process of awarding business licenses.

Third Time’s The Charm

Friday’s awards announcement came after three days of presentations from applicants – also one of the key provisions from the settlement.

“The week we had had a good process — it’s worked well,” Rex Vaughn, chair of the AMCC said. “The presenters brought things to the forefront that maybe we didn’t see otherwise, that you can’t really see in a paper application.”

The commission granted licenses for cannabis cultivators, processors, dispensaries, secure transporters, and testing labs.

MMJ Licenses That Got The Green Light From AMCC

Cultivators

CRC of Alabama , a registered office in Troy;

, a registered office in Troy; Greenway Botanicals , a registered office in Anniston;

, a registered office in Anniston; Gulf Shore Remedies , Fairhope in Baldwin County;

, Fairhope in Baldwin County; Native Black Cultivation , Bessemer;

, Bessemer; Creek Leaf Wellness , Birmingham;

, Birmingham; Twisted Herb Cultivation , Greenville; and

, Greenville; and I AM FARMS, Knoxville

Processors

Organic Harvest Lab , Bessemer;

, Bessemer; Coosa Medical Manufacturing , Centreville;

, Centreville; 1819 Labs , Dothan; and

, Dothan; and Jasper Development Group Inc., Jasper in Walker County.

Dispensary

CCS of Alabama , address on business records is listed at the Birmingham law firm of Maynard;

, address on business records is listed at the Birmingham law firm of Maynard; GP6 Wellness , Birmingham;

, Birmingham; Capitol Medical , Auburn; and

, Auburn; and RJK Holdings AL, is listed on business records as located in an office building near the State House in Montgomery.

Secure Transport

Alabama Secure Transport , Montgomery;

, Montgomery; Tyler Van Lines , Troy;

, Troy; PICK UP MY THINGS , Dothan; and

, Dothan; and International Communication, Birmingham.

Testing Lab

Certus Laboratories, Grand Bay in Mobile County.

What’s Next

The businesses applying for the most coveted permits – the integrated facility licenses, which allow for vertical integration - are expected to submit their applications to the commission this week, with the awarding of licenses anticipated to take place on Tuesday, Dec. 12.

