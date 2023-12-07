Brittney Griner Will Exclusively Share Her Story Across Multiple Platforms Via ESPN-Disney Partnership

Loading... Loading...

One year after WNBA star Brittney Griner was released from a Russian prison, the two-time Olympic Gold Medalist is partnering with Walt Disney Co

DIS to produce a documentary feature with ESPN Films, a scripted limited series through ABC Signature, and a sit-down interview with ABC News’ Robin Roberts, ESPN announced on Thursday.

The partnership between ESPN and Disney marks a significant collaboration between two powerhouse companies. According to the executives involved, this is just the first of many joint projects to come.

“Throughout BG’s detainment and in the time since, ESPN, ABC and Disney were supportive and caring in regards to the human side of this saga,” Griner’s wife Cherelle Griner said in an ESPN press release. “Love and family were at the center of the fight to get BG home, and with that in mind, there is no better, more trusted partner to tell that story with us.”

The documentary will chronicle Griner's journey, from her rise to basketball stardom to her arrest, imprisonment and release from a Russian prison.

The nine-time WNBA All-Star who had been playing for seven years during the off-season on a Russian basketball team, was arrested exactly one week before Russia invaded Ukraine. She was charged and sentenced to nine years in prison for possessing less than a gram of cannabis oil, legally prescribed to her in the U.S.

Griner was released 10 months later on Dec. 8, 2022, in a prisoner swap for Russian arms dealer Viktor Bout.

“The last two years have been the most harrowing, transformative and illuminating period of my life, and I am grateful to be in a place now to share my story with the world,” Griner said in the press release. “I’m proud to partner with ESPN and Disney to share this very personal story because of its incredible potential to inspire hope around the world and their proven ability to do just that.”

Burke Magnus, president of content at ESPN called Griner an exceptional athlete whose hardship and resilience are nothing short of extraordinary. “We are thrilled to be working with her to tell the nuances of her story and feel confident that this documentary will captivate audiences everywhere.”

The projects will be executive produced by Cherelle Griner, Lindsay Kagawa, Griner's longtime manager and Brillstein Entertainment Partners' Jon Liebman.

"BG is a hero – across sport, culture, and humanity," said Michael Colas, co-head of Creative Content for Brillstein Entertainment Partners. "We are privileged to be a part of her life's storytelling journey."

The Griner projects are expected to inspire and captivate audiences worldwide, offering a glimpse into the life of a remarkable athlete and human rights advocate.

Photo courtesy of ESPN press room