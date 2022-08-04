Brittney Griner Fate Decided In Moscow: Guilty Of Drug Charges, Receives 9 Years In Russian Prison

Olympian and NBA champion Brittney Griner was found guilty on drug charges, concluding a month-long trial in Russia.

She has been sentenced to nine years of jail time in a penal colony.

Griner's layers told CNN that they plan to appeal the sentence she receives.

A Russian prosecutor had asked a judge to find Griner guilty on drug charges and sentence her to serve 9 years and 6 months in a prison colony, as both sides delivered closing remarks Thursday in Griner's trial.

Griner had apologized and asked for leniency in an emotional speech to a Russian courtroom Thursday.

"I never meant to hurt anybody, I never meant to put in jeopardy the Russian population, I never meant to break any laws here," Griner said in the Khimki city courthouse. "I made an honest mistake and I hope that in your ruling that it doesn't end my life here. I know everybody keeps talking about political pawn and politics, but I hope that that is far from this courtroom.

"I want to say again that I had no intent on breaking any Russian laws. I had no intent. I did not conspire or plan to commit this crime," she added.

The Moscow court's judgment is not the only factor in Griner's fate. She's also at the center of a potential prisoner swap that could see the U.S. release notorious Russian arms dealer Viktor Bout. But Russian officials have said any such deal would have to wait until after Griner's trial is over.

The WNBA superstar, who has played during the off-season in Russia for the past seven years was arrested at a Moscow airport on Feb. 17 for having cannabis oil in her suitcase.

Griner, in a recent hearing, pled guilty to the charges that she'd carried cannabis into Russia though without intention to break Russian law.

Griner's lawyer, Maria Blagovolina, had asked the court to acquit Griner, pointing out that the Phoenix Mercury center and two-time Olympic gold medalist has no past criminal record and played an essential role in "the development of Russian basketball," which is extremely popular throughout the country.

Another defense attorney, Alexander Boykov, also pointed to Griner's role in taking her Yekaterinburg team to win several championships and noted that she is considered a role model by many of her teammates in Russia as well as the U.S.

However, Russia’s acquittal rate is extremely low. According to a 2019 report, just 0.25 percent of all cases referred to court ended with not-guilty verdicts.

What's Next: The Biden Administration called on Russia to release Griner immediately. For the full statement from the White House, click here.