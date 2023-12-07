Cannabis Businesses Of All Sizes Popping Up In New Jersey, Including One Owned By Famous NJWeedman

Loading... Loading...

As cannabis policy evolves in New Jersey, companies continue to solidify their presence in the emerging market.

Acreage Holdings, Inc ACRG ACRHF, a vertically integrated, multi-state cannabis operator that was among the first to kick off sales last year, has completed an infrastructure expansion at its facility in Egg Harbor Township.

The multi-faceted cultivation and processing facility meets the ongoing demand for products at both the retail and wholesale levels, as well as broadening the company’s brand and product offerings in the Garden State, the company said on Thursday.

Facility enhancements included:

Expanded canopy;

Introduction of new premium plant genetics to diversify the company’s concentrates offering;

Enhanced extraction capabilities with an expanded manufacturing space, featuring a new hydrocarbon extraction unit and specialized areas for solventless extraction capabilities.

Launched a new kitchen with several new, advanced technologies, setting the stage for advanced culinary innovation in the cannabis industry.

Scaled packaging and processing infrastructure and implemented new automation technologies to unlock increased efficiencies, while maintaining the company’s dedication to rigorous standards of quality control and compliance.

Additionally, with the expansion, the company expects to increase headcount by approximately 15% at the facility as of the first quarter of 2024.

“With our expanded canopy, new genetics, and a wider breadth of extraction and processing capabilities, we will increase our competitive position in the state,” Sharon Ali, executive vice president of the mid-Atlantic region at Acreage, said. “These leading-edge upgrades position us strongly to meet the high market demand, and we expect to launch new, innovative products across a range of formats to New Jersey consumers in the first half of 2024.”

Small And Legacy Operators Grow As Well Including NJWeedman

In the meantime, a locally-owned recreational craft cannabis cultivator has completed construction of its state-of-the-art craft cannabis cultivation facility and received regulatory approval from the New Jersey Cannabis Regulatory Commission to begin growing immediately.

Loading... Loading...

“We’re meticulous in everything that we do, and we believe that’s a large part of why we have come so far,” Hamilton Farms’ CEO Rahul Patel said. “Whether you’re looking to tune in and focus, or tune out and relax, we have what you’re looking for,” said COO, Kunal Lodaya.

The latest market updates follow the Trenton City Council’s recent decision to approve Ed Forchion, the notorious figure in the legacy cannabis world who is well-known as NJWeedman, to open a legal cannabis shop.

He pushed to convert his NJWeedman’s Joint across the street from Trenton City Hall into a legal dispensary under the name NJWeedman’s.

“This is a long time coming,” NJWeedman told the council. He holds a conditional cannabis dispensary license from the NJ Cannabis Regulatory Commission (NJ-CRC). “This month, 26 years ago, was my first felony arrest for selling marijuana. Here I am asking the city council to approve my resolution to, among other things, sell marijuana legally.”

Photo: Courtesy of JSmed, 7raysmarketing by Pixabay