GOP Senate Races To Change Ohio's Cannabis Bill, House Republican Files New Bill As Deadline Looms

While Ohio's GOP-dominated Senate heard public testimony on Tuesday, much of which consisted of blasting its push to overturn the voter-approved initiative to legalize cannabis, a new bill was introduced in the House to implement the initiative, known as Issue 2.

An Alternative Bill?

In contrast to the Senate's aggressive approach being led by Republican Gov. Mike DeWine and state Senate President Matt Huffman that practically guts Issue 2, Rep. Jamie Callender (R) introduced an alternative bill in the House, which he called a “middle ground," that would keep much of the voter-approved provision intact.

“I want to make sure that here in this chamber, the People’s House, that we carry out the will of the people and the people have spoken,” he said.

What's In Callendar's Bill?

The bill aligns with Ohio’s ban on smoking in public places so weed could not be smoked in any place that prohibits tobacco.

It limits advertising so it does not market products to children.

Adds a 10% tax on cannabis cultivators as well as a 10% tax on retail sales.

It maintains the home grow provision that allows up to six plants per person or 12 maximum in a household but contains what Callender calls “guardrails” to ban mini cannabis farms. Callender said his bill does not change the THC allowed in products.

He added that the bill addresses some concerns from legal marijuana opponents that he thinks are legitimate.

“I want to respect those who have been opposed to this issue from the get-go. They have brought up some valid points that I think we can address and remain in the spirit of what the people passed,” Callender said.

Illicit Market And The Michigan Element

Callender noted that it’s important for lawmakers to keep two things in mind: Ohio’s plan needs to be reasonable and attractive so Ohioans don’t continue to buy their weed in neighboring Michigan, and the law needs to be significant enough to keep business away from illegal market, reported Statehouse News.

Dems Respond

“Discounting that the voters know about things I think is always a bad decision,” state Sen. Bill DeMora (D) said at the packed hearing.

Advocates Respond

Karen O’Keefe, director of state policies at the Marijuana Policy Project (MPP), told Marijuana Moment that while Callender’s bill “isn’t as outrageous that the Senate bill’s complete gutting of legalization, it is also an affront to voters.”

Ohioans Respond

“It’s an outrage," said a 38-year-old substitute teacher who was returning books to the local library in a suburb of Cleveland. "They’re chipping away at the balanced and well-thought-out initiative we voted on. Where were they over these past months when the initiative was being discussed?”

He has a point. Issue 2 goes into effect on Thursday, Dec. 7.