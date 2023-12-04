Republicans Want To Gut Ohio's Cannabis Law, Home Grow With New Bill: Dems & Advocates Furious

Loading... Loading... Loading...

An Ohio Senate committee has approved a bill that would make dramatic changes to the voter-approved initiative to legalize adult-use cannabis, known as Issue 2, which goes into effect on December 7. The new bill seeks to eliminate home cultivation, increase the agreed tax rate and alter how taxes get distributed, among other broad changes Ohio Senate Republicans proposed Monday afternoon.

The GOP bill, approved by the Senate General Government Committee in a 4-1 vote, is expected to be taken up by the full Senate later this week.

Republicans argue that the changes are necessary to protect public safety and prevent the illicit market from thriving. They say issue 2 is too permissive.

Democrats And Advocates Are Furious

Opponents say the GOP bill would gut the law and undermine the will of the voters. They argue that the changes are unnecessary and would make it more difficult for people to access legal marijuana.

State Sen. Bill DeMora, a Columbus Democrat, slammed the changes as ignoring the will of the voters, especially when it comes to the elimination of home growing. The new bill would also divert tax revenue intended for local governments and lower allowed the THC levels.

“The voters’ intent is nowhere to be found in what I call a shell of what the voters passed,” DeMora said Monday during committee.

Issue 2 proposed allowing individual Ohioans to grow up to six plants at home and up to 12 per household.

“This is not what voters wanted,” said Tom Haren, spokesperson for the pro-Issue 2 campaign Regulate Marijuana Like Alcohol in a statement. “Some in the Ohio Senate propose to gut Issue 2’s most important provisions, including home grow and social equity, and to put in place higher taxes that will entrench the illicit market and force Ohioans to continue to buy their cannabis products in Michigan.”

Senate Changes Have A Way To Go

Once the bill clears the Senate floor, the Republican-majority House, which is less anti-legalization than the Senate, would need to agree to the controversial changes.

GOP Gov. Mike DeWine and Senate President Matt Huffman have led the charge against legal marijuana after it was approved.

Huffman told local media he'll try to pass the bill as early as Wednesday before it’s sent over to the House. Their plan is apparently to get the changes enacted on an emergency before the legalization of possession and home cultivation becomes legal on Thursday, Dec.7.