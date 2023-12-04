Latest Cannabis Hires: Three New CEOs And More

Loading... Loading... Loading...

New Head Of National Hispanic Cannabis Council

Last month, the National Hispanic Cannabis Council voted to appoint Aaron Lopez, who has been serving as its interim executive director, to lead the organization. He replaces Antonio Valdez.

Lopez, who officially assumed the new role on Nov. 1, has been with the organization since the start and has been serving on the executive committee since its inception.

He brings vast experience and expertise to this role, having a strong track record of leadership and a deep understanding of our organization's values and goals.

Three New CEOs

New York City-based cannabis vape manufacturer The Blinc Group announced last week that Pete Sahani, who has been serving as the company’s chief operating officer since 2022, has been appointed as CEO, succeeding Arnaud Dumas de Rauly, co-founder and former CEO who stepped down.

Dumas de Rauly agreed to take on a new strategic direction within the company as chief experience and science officer (CXSO) and will remain on the board.

The Buffalo-based 22nd Century Group, Inc. XXII named Lawrence (Larry) Firestone as the company’s chairman and CEO.

The company announced the news last week, shortly after revealing that it will sell "substantially all" of its GVB Biopharma hemp/cannabis operations to Specialty Acquisition Corporation in a $2.25 million deal. Specialty Acquisition, based in Nevada, is an entity affiliated with current GVB employees.

Healing Commercial Real Estate Inc., a company that is investing in real estate projects specifically aimed at psychedelic therapy has appointed Joseph Caltabiano as chief executive officer and chairman of the board of directors.

Caltabiano agreed to oversee the company's mission to address the lack of physical healthcare infrastructure as the behavioral treatment landscape is quickly evolving. He previously founded JSC Fund where he seeks to advance opportunities within the cannabis market. Caltabiano also co-founded Cresco Labs Inc. CL CRLBF 6CQ, one of North America's largest vertically integrated cannabis operators.

Cannabis Board Updates

Meanwhile, two Canadian cannabis operators held their respective annual general and special meetings of shareholders in November, electing directors for their boards.

Xebra Brands Ltd.’s XBRA XBRAF 9YC shareholders elected Jordi Chemonte, Antonio Grimaldo, Todd Dalotto, Jay Garnett, Erick Ponce, Keith Dolo and David Ross Macias Diaz as new directors od the company’s board.

iAnthus Capital Holdings, Inc. IAN ITHUF’s shareholders approved the election of Scott Cohen, Michelle Mathews-Spradlin, Kenneth W. Gilbert, Alexander Shoghi, Richard Proud and John Paterson as directors of the company.

Other Appointments

Vertically integrated, multi-state cannabis operator 4Front Ventures Corp. FFNT FFNTF has named Peter Kampian as its new chief financial officer last week. Kampian will employ his wealth of experience in the financial sector to elevate the company's finance and accounting functions.

Wana Brands, an international cannabis-infused edibles brand, promoted Karla Rodriguez to the role of VP of human resources and corporate social responsibility last month. Rodriguez is based out of Wana’s Boulder headquarters and reports to Wana Brands CEO Nancy Whiteman.

Jones Soda Co. JSDA recently named Jerry Goldner as chief growth officer (CGO). Golder brings more than three decades of food and beverage experience to the craft soda brand, where he will further Jones' success.

FundCanna announced last week the hire of Terme Hayempour as the director of partnerships. In this newly added position, Hayempour will serve as the main point of contact for FundCanna’s strategic partners, while reporting directly to chief revenue officer Ryan Freitas.

FloraWorks Holdings Inc., a leading cannabinoid therapeutics company announced the appointment of Dr. Mike McCormick as vice president of strategy. A science and intellectual property consultant for FloraWorks since 2022, Dr. McCormick brings extensive expertise in cannabinoid biochemistry, innovation and IP protection.

Ziel has expanded its team with the additions of Jeremy Baker as executive vice president of sales and Andrew Lock as its newest board member.

