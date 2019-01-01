QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
Contribute
Personal Finance
Crypto
Cannabis
TV
YouTube
Video
Podcasts
Trading School
My Stocks
Tools
Premium
QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
Range
- - -
Vol / Avg.
-/94.9K
Div / Yield
-
52 Wk
0.4 - 1.54
Mkt Cap
43.4M
Payout Ratio
-
Open
-
P/E
-
EPS
0
Shares
67.8M
Outstanding
Benzinga - Feb 15, 2022, 11:48AM
Sector: Consumer Staples.Industry: Beverages
Jones Soda Co develops, produces, markets and distributes premium beverages which the company sells and distributes in the United States and Canada through its network of independent distributors and directly to its national and regional retail accounts. The company's products are sold in grocery stores, convenience and gas stores, restaurants, and sandwich shops among others. Geographically, the firm generates a majority of its revenue from the United States.

Earnings

see more
Q1 2022Est.ActualSurprise
EPS
(EXPECTED)2022-05-05
REV
Q4 2021Est.ActualSurprise
EPS
(EXPECTED)2022-03-09
REV

Analyst Ratings

see more
DateAnalyst FirmAnalyst NameActionRatingAction Price Prior Price Target

Jones Soda Questions & Answers

Q

How do I buy Jones Soda (JSDA) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Jones Soda (OTCQB: JSDA) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are Jones Soda's (JSDA) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for Jones Soda.

Q

What is the target price for Jones Soda (JSDA) stock?

A

There is no analysis for Jones Soda

Q

Current Stock Price for Jones Soda (JSDA)?

A

The stock price for Jones Soda (OTCQB: JSDA) is $0.64 last updated Wed Feb 23 2022 20:56:05 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does Jones Soda (JSDA) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for Jones Soda.

Q

When is Jones Soda (OTCQB:JSDA) reporting earnings?

A

Jones Soda’s $Q1 earnings are confirmed for after-market on May 5, 2022.

Q

Is Jones Soda (JSDA) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Jones Soda.

Q

What sector and industry does Jones Soda (JSDA) operate in?

A

Jones Soda is in the Consumer Staples sector and Beverages industry. They are listed on the OTCQB.