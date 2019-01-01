QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
Contribute
Personal Finance
Crypto
Cannabis
TV
YouTube
Video
Podcasts
Trading School
My Stocks
Tools
Premium
QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
Range
0.12 - 0.12
Vol / Avg.
1K/29.6K
Div / Yield
-
52 Wk
0.1 - 0.51
Mkt Cap
15.1M
Payout Ratio
-
Open
0.12
P/E
-
EPS
-0.01
Shares
125.9M
Outstanding
Benzinga - 3 hours ago
Benzinga - Feb 10, 2022, 10:05AM
Benzinga - Feb 2, 2022, 12:43PM
Benzinga - Jan 18, 2022, 2:16PM
Benzinga - Jan 13, 2022, 11:38AM
Benzinga - Jan 11, 2022, 3:30PM
Benzinga - Jan 6, 2022, 10:39AM
Benzinga - Nov 29, 2021, 11:13AM
Xebra Brands Ltd is focused on cannabis cultivation and products, with global brands and intellectual property. Its products cover wellness and leisure and include beverages. It has one reportable business segment, being the cultivation, processing, manufacturing, design and delivery of cannabis products.

Analyst Ratings

see more
DateAnalyst FirmAnalyst NameActionRatingAction Price Prior Price Target

Xebra Brands Questions & Answers

Q

How do I buy Xebra Brands (XBRAF) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Xebra Brands (OTCQB: XBRAF) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are Xebra Brands's (XBRAF) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for Xebra Brands.

Q

What is the target price for Xebra Brands (XBRAF) stock?

A

There is no analysis for Xebra Brands

Q

Current Stock Price for Xebra Brands (XBRAF)?

A

The stock price for Xebra Brands (OTCQB: XBRAF) is $0.12 last updated Today at 5:12:27 PM.

Q

Does Xebra Brands (XBRAF) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for Xebra Brands.

Q

When is Xebra Brands (OTCQB:XBRAF) reporting earnings?

A

Xebra Brands does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is Xebra Brands (XBRAF) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Xebra Brands.

Q

What sector and industry does Xebra Brands (XBRAF) operate in?

A

Xebra Brands is in the sector and industry. They are listed on the OTCQB.