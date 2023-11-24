Psyched: Ramaswamy Psychedelics For PTSD, UK Clinical Trials, Johns Hopkins Q&A And More

Loading... Loading... Loading...

GOP Candidate Vivek Ramaswamy Wants Legal Psychedelics And Cannabis For PTSD In New Veterans Plan

Vivek Ramaswamy, who famously said he did not approve of Ohio’s cannabis initiative last week despite expressing support for federal legalization, is now saying that if elected he will remove federal restrictions on marijuana and psychedelics. He says he wants to take a “a holistic approach” especially to help veterans during and after their time in service.

“As President, I will take a holistic approach to ensure Veterans receive the care they need to live long, flourishing lives — starting during their service and continuing in the decades that follow,” according to Ramaswamy’s plan, which his campaign released on Veterans Day in New Hampshire. More HERE.

UK Psychedelics: Phase 3 Depression & Alcohol Addiction Trials, New London Center

The U.K. Medicines and Healthcare Regulatory Agency (MHRA) has green-lighted two separate Phase 3 trials conducted by Compass Pathways CMPS for Treatment-Resistant Depression and Awakn Life Sciences AWKNF for Severe Alcohol Use Disorder (SAUD). More on both trials HERE.

Johns Hopkins Psychedelics Professors: Q&A: Knowns, Unknowns, Regulations & Hopes

Johns Hopkins University’s new congressional briefings series chapter, “What’s next for psychedelics,” covered a wide range of topics including clinical research specificities, therapists' training, policy hurdles, potential economic impact and necessary safeguards.

The session was led by Frederick Barrett, Sandeep Nayak (both, JH School of Medicine) and Matthew Eisenberg (JH Bloomberg School of Public Health) and moderated by Lainie Rutkow (vice provost for Interdisciplinary Initiatives.) Read more HERE.

The Milestone Round

GH Research GHRS shows steady expenses and a $229 million cash position for the 2026 runway.

Cybin CYBN reported access to $101 million to sustain its deuterated psychedelics programs: Q2 numbers & 2024 goals.

Atai Life Sciences ATAI Q3 earnings, near $20M burned QoQ yet funding would be 'sufficient' to streamline 2026.

Enveric Biosciences ENVB revenue dropped in Q3 2023 while next-gen psychedelics advanced to clinical trials.

Psychedelics ETF Weekly Performance

AdvisorShares Psychedelics ETF PSIL opened Monday, November 13 at $1.30, falling from all prior openings at $1.5, $1.41 and $1.5.

On Friday 17, it closed at $1.32, almost same as prior week’s close ($1.31) and behind the other immediately prior closings at $1.49, $1.41 and $1.4.

Week’s highest was $1.37 on Nov. 15, a considerable decrease as of prior weeks’ highests at $1.5, $1.49 and $1.44.

Week’s lowest was $1.27 during Monday, Nov. 13; same as prior week’s lowest, and behind all past weeks’ lowest points at $1.37, $1.35 and $1.40, respectively.

The ETF’s yearly price range is now between $2.48 and $1.27 (adjusted as of prior week’s $2.53-$1.28.)

Highest Trading Psychedelics Stocks Friday, Nov. 17 At Close

GH Research GHRS closed at $6.55, dropping from prior closings at $8.21, $8.26, $6.91 and $7.28, respectively.

COMPASS Pathways CMPS closed at $6.03, higher than former week’s closing at $5.27, and closer to immediately prior closings at $6.41, $5.28 and $5.79.

Mind Medicine (MindMed) MNMD closed at $2.59, a slight uptake than last week’s close at $2.5, still behind two weeks-past high close at $3.09, and close to prior closings at $2.47 and $2.62, respectively.

Silo Pharma SILO closed at $1.59, an uptake as of prior week’s closing at $1.36, still down from two weeks-past high close at $1.7, and closer to former weeks’ closings at $1.34 and $1.36, respectively.

Enveric Biosciences ENVB closed at $1.46, dropping from all past closings at $1.58, $1.83, $1.8 and $2.00, respectively.

Bright Minds Biosciences DRUG closed at $1.27, slightly up from prior week’s close at $1.21, yet still behind prior closings at $1.32, $1.4 and $1.51, respectively.

FSD Pharma HUGE closed at $1.19, an uptake from all immediately prior closings at $1.03, $1.07, $0.98 and $1.11, respectively.

Atai Life Sciences ATAI closed at $1.11, dropping from the two prior closings at $1.17 and $1.32, slightly higher than three weeks past at $1.06, yet below four weeks at $1.3.

Incannex Healthcare IXHL closed at $0.90, dropping from all immediately prior closings at $1.11, $1.1, $0.99 and $0.91.

Cybin Inc. CYBN closed at $0.45, slightly recovering from last week’s one at $0.43, yet still down from immediately prior closings at $0.6, $0.62 and $0.48, respectively.