Marijuana Legalization Bill Unveiled By Pennsylvania Lawmakers

Pennsylvania lawmakers unveiled a new bill to legalize marijuana consumption for adults over 21. The proposed legislation sets the minimum consumption age, implements measures to deter underage use and prevent marketing to children, and includes the expungement of non-violent marijuana convictions for medical marijuana patients.

State Senators Dan Laughlin (R-Erie) and Sharif Street (D-Philadelphia) filed SB 846, on July 6th.

Cannabis MSO In Support Of Pennsylvania Bipartisan Adult-Use Cannabis Bill

Jushi Holdings Inc.JUSHF announced its support for the Senate Bill, stressing the importance of elected officials listening to their constituents. The company highlighted the numerous economic and social benefits that a regulated adult-use market can bring.

"It is time Pennsylvanians let their voices be heard and it’s time our elected officials vote the consciousness of their constituents instead of their own personal ideologies," said Trent Woloveck, Jushi’s chief strategy director in a press release Thursday.

The bill also expunges non-violent marijuana convictions for medical marijuana patients and empowers law enforcement to address driving under the influence and illegal marijuana sales.

In addition, it establishes the Cannabis Regulatory Control Board, and the Cannabis Business Development Fund and addresses issues such as taxation, lab testing, advertising and penalties.

The proposed legislation also grants licenses to "social and economic equity applicants" allows limited home cultivation for medical cannabis users, and seeks to generate tax revenue and job opportunities for the state.

