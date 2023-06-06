Get Ready For A Cannabis-Fueled Summer With Tinctures, Edibles, Pre-Rolls, THC-Infused Seltzer & More

Exciting news for cannabis enthusiasts! Embrace an unforgettable summer and experience the ultimate relaxation and enjoyment with the latest and greatest cannabis products hitting the market, brought to you exclusively by Benzinga. Our weekly updates will keep you on the edge of your seat, eagerly anticipating what's next in the world of weed.

Jumbodose by Naturae

Naturae, New York's leading CO2-extracted cannabis oil producer, proudly introduces Jumbodose, a sensational new line of full-spectrum cannabis oil tinctures. Discover the perfect activation for your desired experience with four formulations: Chill, Focus, Doze, and Mega. Crafted with the highest quality CO2-extracted cannabis oil, Jumbodose guarantees excellence and affordability. Experience the benefits orally or add drops to your favorite food or drink.

According to a press release procured exclusively by Benzinga, priced at just USD 60 for Chill, Focus, and Doze, and $110 for Mega, Jumbodose is available at licensed dispensaries including Housing Works Cannabis Co., Union Square Travel Agency, Dazed, Good Grades, Upstate Canna Co., and Legacy Dispensers. “We pride ourselves in producing premium products that are sold at a reasonable price point for all to enjoy," said Nicolas Guarino, CEO of Naturae. Visit HERE for more information.

Image by Naturae

Nano-Enhanced THC Product by Cartel Blue, Inc.

Discover the game-changing power of Cartel Blue, Inc. CRTL's Nano Oil Water Soluble CBD Hydration! Developed in partnership with UCLA's NanoLab, this revolutionary THC product is taking the cannabis industry by storm.

Through advanced nanotechnology, its enhanced formulation maintains potency and strength, delivering a precise 0.3 THC dose that competitors struggle to achieve. With third-party certified laboratory verification and versatile usage as a topical or oral tincture, the Nano Oil Water Soluble CBD Hydration ensures an unparalleled THC experience. Elevate your cannabis journey today with Cartel Blue's unrivaled innovation and quality. Visit its website and witness the future of THC!

Grön Line Of Edibles In Oregon

Grön, the renowned woman-led producer of handcrafted, cannabis-infused edibles, is thrilled to unveil its newly reformulated line of edibles, exclusively available in Oregon. Elevating the taste and experience, Grön's Sugar-Coated Pearls, MEGA Pearls, Pips, and Chocolate are now crafted with rosin—a premium, solventless concentrate that captures the full essence of the cannabis plant without compromising flavor.

By utilizing the hash rosin extraction process, Grön preserves the full-spectrum cannabinoids and beneficial properties, delivering a potent, full-bodied experience. This innovative method, free from chemicals and waste, meets the demands of Oregon's knowledgeable and discerning consumers.

Image by Grön

Sweet Dirt

Sweet Dirt, Maine's leading cannabis company, is launching an exciting line of THC-infused beverages in partnership with The Drinkable Company. Featuring fast-acting seltzers and other refreshing options, these beverages are crafted with Sweet Dirt's high-quality cannabis and offer a low-calorie treat.

Each 12-ounce seltzer includes 5mg of THC and under 5 grams of sugar. With nano-emulsification technology for rapid effects, they're perfect for newcomers or those seeking an alternative to alcohol. Available at select stores throughout Maine, this is a must-try for cannabis enthusiasts. Cheers to a refreshing cannabis experience with Sweet Dirt.

Image by Sweet Dirt

Verist

Verist, the Minnesota hemp brand, has unveiled its newest addition to its single-origin hemp product lineup: a THC-infused seltzer created in collaboration with popular Minneapolis brewery Fulton. With a lower dosage of 3.5 mg of hemp-derived THC, Verist THC seltzer offers a relaxing, zero-calorie experience without alcohol, sugar, or carbs.

Verist's game-changing THC-infused seltzer comes in unlined glass bottles instead of cans to maintain maximum potency. Say goodbye to potency loss and experience Verist's innovative product's refreshing, long-lasting effects. Currently available in Lemon Spritz and Strawberry Mint Spritz flavors, Verist THC-infused seltzer is hitting the shelves of Minnesota bars, restaurants, and retailers. Discover a refreshing and mindful way to enjoy THC with Verist.

Image by Verist

Hoop Tea

Hoop Tea, the vibrant spiked iced tea brand from Ocean City, Maryland, introduces Peach and Watermelon flavors to its 3-liter pouch line. “Peach and Watermelon join Original and Mango just in time for all your summertime (21+) gatherings and activities!” the company told exclusively to Benzinga.

With a convenient handle and resealable nozzle, these made-to-share pouches offer a fuss-free experience. Enjoy black or green tea combined with bright fruity flavors. Perfect for summer gatherings, Hoop Tea provides a refreshing option for those who prefer not to experiment with cannabis beverages yet. Discover its range of cans and pouches HERE and find a retailer near you. Sip on Hoop Tea and savor the sunny moments!

Lowell Infused 35s by Lowell Farms Inc.

Lowell Farms Inc. LOWL LOWLF, a renowned California cannabis cultivator and creator of Lowell Smokes, introduced its latest innovation, Lowell Infused 35s pre-rolls, at the recent 2023 BottleRock Napa Valley.

With a focus on delivering a richer and bolder smoking experience, Lowell Infused 35s combine premium mixed-light flowers with live sifted sauce, resulting in a seamless fusion of flavors and aromas. This high product is available in licensed California retailers starting in June. Visit lowellfarms.com for more information on Lowell Farms, Inc. brands. Get ready to elevate your enjoyment with Lowell Infused 35s.

Image by Lowell Farms

Kanna Chews by KA! Empathogenics

For those who may still be reticent to use cannabis, we have an incredible alternative that combines the power of botanicals for a transformative experience. Introducing KA! Empathogenics' amazing Kanna Chews to embrace the world of wellness and discover a new level of grounded energy, which is now offering more chews per pack (+2) and lowering the overall cost from $49 to $35!

These handcrafted chews are a delicious way to experience the benefits of botanicals like Kanna, a psychoactive (not psychedelic) plant that’s clinically proven to activate an immediate sense of grounded energy, helping people feel more alive, connected, and capable as they navigate everyday anxiety and stress. “Through extensive clinical research, Kanna has been scientifically validated to provide an instant, profound sense of centered vitality, empowering you to conquer your day, no matter what it may throw at you,” the company shared exclusively with Benzinga.

Image by KA! Empathogenics

Ready to take your cannabis experience to new heights? Stay ahead of the curve with our trusted recommendations and discover the latest innovations that will revolutionize your summer. We're here to make your cannabis journey extraordinary. Don't miss out on the ultimate summer adventure!

Image Credits: Aleksandr Andreev On Shutterstock And Kari Shea On Unsplash Edited by Benzinga