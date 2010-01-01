El Planteo

El Planteo

Benzinga Contributor

Does Weed Make Us Sexier? Science And Experts Explain How Cannabis Influences Sex Appeal
Does Weed Make Us Sexier? Science And Experts Explain How Cannabis Influences Sex Appeal
By Hernán Panessi via El Planteo
Angus Cloud Autopsy Reveals Fentanyl-Related Overdose As Cause Of Death
Angus Cloud Autopsy Reveals Fentanyl-Related Overdose As Cause Of Death
By Lucía Tedesco via El Planteo
Weed, War And Taboo In Ukraine: &#39;Whoever Wants To Sell You Marijuana Is Going To Scam You&#39;
Weed, War And Taboo In Ukraine: 'Whoever Wants To Sell You Marijuana Is Going To Scam You'
By Lucía Tedesco via El Planteo
Beer Made From Reused Shower And Sink Water? This Company Turns Gray Liquid Into Craft Gold
Beer Made From Reused Shower And Sink Water? This Company Turns Gray Liquid Into Craft Gold
By Lucía Tedesco via El Planteo.
Shroom Scandal On Amazon: AI-Written Guides Lead Foragers Astray
Shroom Scandal On Amazon: AI-Written Guides Lead Foragers Astray
By Lucía Tedesco via El Planteo
South Africa Ends Arrests For Personal Cannabis Use And Possession
South Africa Ends Arrests For Personal Cannabis Use And Possession
By Lucía Tedesco via El Planteo
From &#39;Twilight&#39; To Comedy: Kristen Stewart, Dylan Meyer Team Up For Stoner Chick Flick
From 'Twilight' To Comedy: Kristen Stewart, Dylan Meyer Team Up For Stoner Chick Flick
By Lucía Tedesco via El Planteo
Twin Peaks Reimagined As Video Game: Free PlayStation 1-Style Game Takes You On A Trippy Quest
Twin Peaks Reimagined As Video Game: Free PlayStation 1-Style Game Takes You On A Trippy Quest
By Lucía Tedesco via El Planteo If there is a "trippy" show that every fan of psychedelics should watch, that's "Twin Peaks."
EXCLUSIVE - Nutripharma Joins Forces With Terraflos: A New Giant In Food Supplements?
EXCLUSIVE - Nutripharma Joins Forces With Terraflos: A New Giant In Food Supplements?
By Javier Hasse via El Planteo
60 &amp; Smokin&#39;: Remember How Obama Celebrated His Landmark Birthday With Big Celebs And Weed?
60 & Smokin': Remember How Obama Celebrated His Landmark Birthday With Big Celebs And Weed?
By Franca Quarneti via El Planteo
Messi And Weed: Can You Go To An Inter Miami Match While High?
Messi And Weed: Can You Go To An Inter Miami Match While High?
Original story by Hernán Panessi for El Planteo.
Actress Jamie Lee Curtis Opens Up About Her Addiction, Sobriety Journey And Devastating Fentanyl Crisis
Actress Jamie Lee Curtis Opens Up About Her Addiction, Sobriety Journey And Devastating Fentanyl Crisis
This story was originally written by Lucía Tedesco for El Planteo and appears here with permission. Translation from Spanish was provided by Benzinga's Lara Goldstein. 
Far-Right, Trump-Loving Presidential Hopeful Calls Drug Use &#39;Euthanasia In Installments,&#39; Won&#39;t Foot The Bill Of People Getting High
Far-Right, Trump-Loving Presidential Hopeful Calls Drug Use 'Euthanasia In Installments,' Won't Foot The Bill Of People Getting High
By Lucía Tedesco via El Planteo
Seth Rogen And Bill Gates Discuss Cannabis, Alzheimer&#39;s And Mental Health In New Podcast
Seth Rogen And Bill Gates Discuss Cannabis, Alzheimer's And Mental Health In New Podcast
By Lucía Tedesco via El Planteo.
People Are Earning $7k From One TikTok Live Stream: Unlocking The Unconventional New Trend Of NPC Streams
People Are Earning $7k From One TikTok Live Stream: Unlocking The Unconventional New Trend Of NPC Streams
By Hernán Panessi via El Planteo.
Pounds Of Marijuana Wash Up On Florida Beach
Pounds Of Marijuana Wash Up On Florida Beach
Via El Planteo. On Saturday morning, visitors to Neptune Beach were greeted with an unexpected find on their shores - a hefty quantity of marijuana.
A Revolutionary Approach: Portugal Decriminalizes Synthetic Drugs
A Revolutionary Approach: Portugal Decriminalizes Synthetic Drugs
Original article by Lucía Tedesco for El Planteo.
Tony Bennett Once Called For The Legalization Of Drugs After Whitney Houston&#39;s Death
Tony Bennett Once Called For The Legalization Of Drugs After Whitney Houston's Death
Original story by Lucía Tedesco on El Planteo
Tom And Jerry, Stoners? Check Out The Episode Where They Smoke A &#39;Peace Pipe&#39;
Tom And Jerry, Stoners? Check Out The Episode Where They Smoke A 'Peace Pipe'
Original story by Carolina Failde on El Planteo.

Popular Channels

Tools & Features

Partners & Contributors

About Benzinga

© 2023 Benzinga | All Rights Reserved