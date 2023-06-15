Ayr Wellness And Blaze Responsibly Hold Juneteenth Cannabis Expungement Clinic In New Jersey

Cannabis company Ayr Wellness AYRWF and Blaze Responsibly have partnered with the city of Newark and Municipal Council to host a free community expungement clinic on Juneteenth (Monday, June 19th) - at Good Neighbor Baptist Church (100 Chancellor Ave, Newark, NJ 07112) from 11 am to 2 pm EST to expunge the records of individuals with past cannabis convictions.

"At AYR, our overarching mission is to be a Force for Good in all that we do. That mandate comes from the top and is reflected in the actions and ways of working here in New Jersey. One of the many ways we look to express that is through our Expungement Clinics and the wraparound services provided at these clinics," said Tenisha Victor, director of Emerging Markets at AYR Wellness. "We recognize the importance of serving as a responsible operator in this industry, which includes empowering people who have been affected by the War on Drugs, and we intend to continue to use our platform to enact positive change with events like these."

Blaze Responsibly was founded by Chirali Patel, an attorney and advocate who started her own law firm through which she's helped hundreds of victims affected by the War on Drugs.

Participants at the Juneteenth event will be able to meet with volunteer attorneys to obtain a free expungement, learn about pending fines or open warrants and more for a chance at a clean slate. Additionally, there will be a team onsite to offer support to veterans, provide healthy meals to attendees and help with obtaining IDs.

This clinic is part of Ayr Wellness’ concerted effort to combat the effects of the failed drug war through its ongoing Changing Legacies initiative.