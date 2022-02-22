Ayr Wellness To Launch Changing Legacies, A Series Of Expungement Events

Vertically integrated cannabis company Ayr Wellness Inc. (CSE:AYR) (OTCQX:AYRWF) announced the launch of Changing Legacies, a series of record expungement clinics scheduled to take place on February 27, 2022.

As part of the series, Ayr has partnered with numerous not-for-profit and community organizations with expertise in social justice and legal and criminal justice reform.

The company and its partners specifically designed each clinic to assist individuals in expunging cannabis and other non-violent crimes from their records, allowing an opportunity for a fresh start.

"Despite the legalization of cannabis across 35+ states – two-thirds of the US population – the criminal justice system still grapples with a host of issues related to the War on Drugs, which continues to disproportionately impact Black and Brown Americans," Jonathan Sandelman, founder, chairman and CEO of Ayr, said. "We believe it is critical to be part of the solution to these issues, addressing the harms of the past and creating opportunity for the future.”

Ayr will host these expungement events in conjunction with local community partners in multiple states across the country.

These events will serve as models for similar events going forward, expressing Ayr's ongoing commitment to righting harms of the past and creating opportunities for the future.

“The main objective of our ‘Changing Legacies' program is to create an ecosystem of support, partnership and hope for that better future,” Sandelman added.

Photo: Courtesy of Headway on Unsplash