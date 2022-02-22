QQQ
+ 5.28
335.21
+ 1.55%
BTC/USD
-124.64
39094.53
-0.32%
DIA
+ 8.27
324.07
+ 2.49%
SPY
+ 9.25
419.05
+ 2.16%
TLT
+ 0.10
136.67
+ 0.07%
GLD
-0.58
177.72
-0.33%

Ayr Wellness To Launch Changing Legacies, A Series Of Expungement Events

byJelena Martinovic
February 22, 2022 9:31 am
Share to Linkedin Share to Twitter Share to Facebook Share to Print License More
Ayr Wellness To Launch Changing Legacies, A Series Of Expungement Events

Vertically integrated cannabis company Ayr Wellness Inc. (CSE:AYR) (OTCQX:AYRWF) announced the launch of Changing Legacies, a series of record expungement clinics scheduled to take place on February 27, 2022.

As part of the series, Ayr has partnered with numerous not-for-profit and community organizations with expertise in social justice and legal and criminal justice reform.

The company and its partners specifically designed each clinic to assist individuals in expunging cannabis and other non-violent crimes from their records, allowing an opportunity for a fresh start.

"Despite the legalization of cannabis across 35+ states – two-thirds of the US population – the criminal justice system still grapples with a host of issues related to the War on Drugs, which continues to disproportionately impact Black and Brown Americans," Jonathan Sandelman, founder, chairman and CEO of Ayr, said. "We believe it is critical to be part of the solution to these issues, addressing the harms of the past and creating opportunity for the future.”

Ayr will host these expungement events in conjunction with local community partners in multiple states across the country.

These events will serve as models for similar events going forward, expressing Ayr's ongoing commitment to righting harms of the past and creating opportunities for the future.

“The main objective of our ‘Changing Legacies' program is to create an ecosystem of support, partnership and hope for that better future,” Sandelman added.

Photo: Courtesy of Headway on Unsplash

For the latest in financial news, exclusive stories, memes follow Benzinga on Twitter, Facebook & Instagram. For the best interviews, stock market talk & videos, subscribe to Benzinga Podcasts and our YouTube channel.

© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

Posted-In:

Cannabis News Education Small Cap Markets General

Related Articles

Ayr Wellness Acquires Levia Cannabis Infused Seltzer

Ayr Wellness Acquires Levia Cannabis Infused Seltzer

Ayr Wellness Inc. (CSE:AYR.A) (OTCQX: AYRWF) has closed the acquisition of Cultivauna, LLC, the owner of Levia cannabis infused seltzers and water-soluble tinctures. read more
Cannabis Dispensary Roundup: Ayr Wellness Bolsters Presence In PA, TXOG Opens Another Texas Pick-Up Location

Cannabis Dispensary Roundup: Ayr Wellness Bolsters Presence In PA, TXOG Opens Another Texas Pick-Up Location

Ayr Wellness Expands In Pennsylvania With New Store In Bryn Mawr Vertically integrated cannabis company Ayr Wellness (CSE: AYR.A) (OTCQX: AYRWF) announced Friday that it is kicking off cannabis sales at its eighth affiliated dispensary in Pennsylvania. read more
Ayr Wellness To Start Activities In Its Arizona Cultivation And Production Facility

Ayr Wellness To Start Activities In Its Arizona Cultivation And Production Facility

Vertically integrated cannabis company Ayr Wellness, Inc. (CSE: AYR.A) (OTCQX: AYRWF) confirmed Monday that it has received a Temporary Certificate of Occupancy to begin operations in its Phoenix, Arizona cultivation facility. read more
Ayr Wellness Q3 Revenue Spikes 111% YoY To $96M, Continues Acquisition Spree In Chicago

Ayr Wellness Q3 Revenue Spikes 111% YoY To $96M, Continues Acquisition Spree In Chicago

Vertically-integrated cannabis company Ayr Wellness Inc. (CSE: AYR.A) (OTCQX: AYRWF) reported its financial results Monday for the three and nine months ended September 30, 2021, revealing a 111% year-over-year and 5% sequential increase in revenue, which amounted to < read more