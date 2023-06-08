Cannabis Stock Gainers And Losers From June 8, 2023

GAINERS:
LOSERS:
- iAnthus Capital Hldgs ITHUF shares closed down 16.67% at $0.01
- GrowGeneration GRWG shares closed down 5.20% at $3.83
- 22nd Century Group XXII shares closed down 4.39% at $0.61
- Canopy Gwth CGC shares closed down 3.97% at $0.69
- Cara Therapeutics CARA shares closed down 3.83% at $3.26
- MariMed MRMD shares closed down 3.50% at $0.41
- Tilray Brands TLRY shares closed down 3.47% at $1.67
This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.
© 2023 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.