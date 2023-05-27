Puerto Rican Singer Arcángel Talks Cannabis, Industry And More: 'It Helps Me A Lot With My Anxiety'

By Javier Hasse via El Planteo.

Renowned urban singer Arcángel has not only conquered the world of music, but he has also started down a path in the promotion of medical cannabis. Far from seeking to increase his fame, his entry into this industry aims to change society's perception of the plant, using his own experiences as evidence of its benefits.

In an exclusive interview with Crónicas Magazine, El Planteo's partner in Puerto Rico, the artist talks about everything related to the plant.

Arcángel's Battle Against Anxiety

Since he was a little boy, Arcángel faced anxiety and was medicated with traditional pharmacotherapy. However, upon discovering cannabis, he noticed a marked change in his condition, which led him to abandon the pills and opt for medical cannabis as his exclusive treatment.

During the launch of his new line of flowers and products, Portobello, in collaboration with Buds dispensaries, Archangel shared his experience: "All my life I have been a very anxious person. I feel that one of the worst anxieties that a person, a human being, can have, that's what I have. I get stuck. My muscles lock up even when I get very excited. It happens to me on the stage, when I go up, when I go down, when I am in the middle of the show and I manage, I am not going to tell you that the flower takes it away, but it helps me to deal with those anxieties. I'm talking about changes that I personally notice".

Medical Cannabis As A Treatment And Ally

Arcángel assures that he uses cannabis flower to control his anxiety.

"I don't use the flower to get any kind of extra. I consume the flower because it helps me a lot with my anxiety situation," he says. "I've had anxiety since I was a kid. I am a person who has been medicated since I was a child for anxiety. For many years now I no longer depend on any medication, or pills, since I consume medical cannabis."

The singer explains that medical cannabis allows him to maintain a relaxed mental and physical state, which facilitates his work and daily life. And that is precisely what he wants to convey to those who suffer from similar conditions or conditions that can be treated with cannabis: that the treatment does work.

The Cannabis Industry And Its Economic And Social Benefits

In addition to the benefits for patients, Arcángel is convinced that the medical cannabis industry can contribute to the island's economy, generating employment and turning Puerto Rico into a destination for tourists and entrepreneurs looking for opportunities in medical cannabis.

"There's a great employment opportunity. This industry offers jobs," he says. "We're going to see it out there and aside from everything else, well, already the thing is changing. It's good that people are more informed, educated about what medical cannabis is and I think Puerto Rico is a paradise if we work the industry more."

And he adds, "It is still a little by little, but how many years have we been fighting already? We have to continue dedicating time because all the things that have been happening in the last five years are thanks to the effort and dedication that a lot of people have put in."

For Arcángel, education on medical cannabis and the relaxation of industry regulations are key to "getting the kids off the street".

Arcángel argues that the key to reducing crime and changing the lives of young people is education about medical cannabis and the adoption of more flexible policies. The singer is inspired by the examples of other countries where legalization has led to a decrease in crime and suggests that this could happen in Puerto Rico as well.

"That would be the best thing. Adopt other systems from other countries that are bigger than us, where medical cannabis is legal and crime has gone down. Who knows if that could happen with us?" he concludes.

In his struggle to change the perception of cannabis and its benefits, Arcángel has become a reference in the defense of medical cannabis. His testimony, in addition to providing hope to those suffering from anxiety and other treatable conditions, can be an engine to drive the growth of an industry that not only contributes to the island's economy, but also allows improving the quality of life of thousands of people. Arcángel's determination in this cause demonstrates that, beyond his success in music, his commitment to the welfare and education of his compatriots is a priority in his life.

