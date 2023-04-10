EXCLUSIVE: Cypress Hill's B Real Unveils Latin Lingo Cannabis Strain In Florida, A Must-Try For Weed Lovers

Rapper B Real, also known as Dr. Greenthumb, is announcing the launch of a new cannabis strain in Florida under his Dr. Greenthumb's brand, Benzinga has learned exclusively. The strain, named "Latin Lingo," pays homage to Cypress Hill's popular 1992 single of the same name, and represents B Real's first foray into the Florida cannabis market.

The "Latin Lingo" strain is described as a fusion of sweet fruit and old school gas. "The Jet Fuel Gelato brings the creamy gas, but the lemon cherry cross in this particular pheno really shines. It reminded me of the shaved ice desserts, piragua, some Latin lingo for you right there," B Real told Benzinga.

The name also highlights the rapper's roots and the close ties that he and Cypress Hill share with Florida, a state known for its large Hispanic and Latino population.

Dr. Greenthumb's has partnered with TRP to bring "Latin Lingo" to market, and the strain will be sold exclusively at Cookies Miami for the time being. B Real, however, hinted at broader plans for the future, stating, "We've always had big plans for Florida."

TRP shares the excitement for the collaboration, as the company will not only bring "Latin Lingo" to its Miami store but also to a new Orlando store set to open in April. Daniel Firtel, president of TRP, expressed his enthusiasm for the partnership. "We are thrilled to bring the legend B-Real's brand Dr. Greenthumb's to the Florida market. His connection to cannabis, hip hop, and Latin culture are, bar none, on another level. This first strain is just the beginning, and the Florida medical patients can expect some great products being introduced in the near future," he said.

With the launch of "Latin Lingo," B Real and Dr. Greenthumb's continue to demonstrate their dedication to cannabis culture and their commitment to expanding their presence in the industry. The unique blend of flavors and the connection to Cypress Hill's history are sure to make "Latin Lingo" a hit with Florida's cannabis enthusiasts.