Marijuana Stock Movers For April 26, 2023

GAINERS:
- Curaleaf Holdings CURLF shares closed up 4.37% at $2.39
- GrowGeneration GRWG shares closed up 4.18% at $2.99
LOSERS:
- cbdMD YCBD shares closed down 20.53% at $4.32
- Scotts Miracle Gro SMG shares closed down 6.29% at $64.46
- ESCO Technologies ESE shares closed down 3.30% at $91.93
- Village Farms Intl VFF shares closed down 3.12% at $0.68
- BioHarvest Sciences CNVCF shares closed down 3.01% at $0.17
