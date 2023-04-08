Twitter, Uber, Investors, Cannabis Companies And Advocates Converging Soon In Miami

The Benzinga Cannabis Capital Conference, renowned as the world’s largest and most successful cannabis investing and finance event is being held at the iconic Fountainbleu Hotel in Miami Beach on April 11-12, 2023.

With over 3,000 industry operators, investors, policymakers and advocates expected to attend, it is expected that 90% of the total cannabis market cap will be at this event, making it the perfect place to network with the top operators in the space.

Twitter And Uber Diving Into The Budding Cannabis Industry

In a major development, Twitter and Uber UBER are set to participate in the event, highlighting the increasing crossover between mainstream businesses and the cannabis sector.

Alexa Alianello of Twitter US Sales & Partnerships, Rohan Routroy of Twitter NEXT, as well as Jesse Young, Global Lead of New Ventures at Uber Technologies, are among the top executives scheduled to speak.

This marks the first time Twitter executives will meet with cannabis industry leaders to discuss the social media giant’s role in cannabis advertising, making it the first platform in the social media landscape to open its doors to the burgeoning industry.

The conference provides an unrivaled platform for networking, deal-making and knowledge-sharing among the world’s leading cannabis investors and top-performing companies. Among the star-studded lineup of speakers are Gina Collins, CMO of Trulieve TCNNF, Emily Paxhia, managing partner at Poseidon, Tim Seymour, CNBC News Anchor and founder & CIO of Seymour Asset Management, Matt Darin, CEO of Curaleaf CURLF and many more.

The sensational Lexy Panterra, renowned for her electrifying performances will be ready to rock at Miami Beach's LIV nightclub. The private event will take place on Wednesday, April 12, 2023, from 8:00 pm to 11:00 pm ET and is open exclusively to CCC attendees.

Here are a few more movers and shakers you'll meet in person:

Weldon Angelos, founder and president, The Weldon Project

Darren Weiss, COO, Verano Holdings VRNOF

David Goubert, president and CEO, Ayr Wellness AYRWF

Matt Hawkins, co-founder and managing partner, Entourage Effect Capital

Kristi Palmer, co-founder, Kiva Confections

Kelly Flores, COO, Wana Brands

Jason Wild, CIO and president at JW Asset Management

Wendy Berger, board member, Green Thumb Industries GTBIF

Paul Weaver, director and head of cannabis at Boston Beer

Gia Morón, president of Women Grow

