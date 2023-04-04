Are Psychedelics A Threat To Alcohol And Tobacco Industries? A Glance At Thriving Advances

As the attachment to both tobacco and alcohol is deeply rooted and likely intertwined with other human and societal factors, it is evident these behaviors are complex to analyze.

And yet, the near future seems to hold hope for those ready and willing to disengage from these practices. The formula would include patience, support and psychedelics.

Tobacco use is still the leading cause of preventable disease, disability and death in the U.S., according to the Center for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC). Nearly 40 million adults smoke cigarettes as do over 3 million teens. The U.S. spends $225 million annually to treat tobacco-related diseases.

Without disregarding tobacco’s traditional use for healing purposes (see Michael Pollan’s opening of the new Netflix NFLX series by way of example,) the substance holds perils for human health.

See also: Cannabis vs. Tobacco: The Battle For Market Share And Public Health

The best-known trial to date tackling tobacco addiction was led by doctors Matthew Johnson and Alberto Garcia-Romeu at Johns Hopkins University.

Beginning as early as 2009 with a pilot trial, the Phase 1-2 clinical studies, which work with psilocybin and Cognitive Behavioral Therapy (CBT), have so far achieved positive rates of smoking abstinence (80% the latest). The study is government-funded.

Yet, it is Alcohol Use Disorder (AUD) that has so far seen greater advances within the psychedelics medicine space, likely due to the expanding culture of binge drinking and its adhesion effect (see statistics.)

At least three different drug entities are currently being used in trials as potential therapies for this condition. These compounds belong to the related-yet-different universes of “classical” psychedelics as well as next-generation substances.

Take for instance the multi-assessed psilocybin combined with motivational enhancement therapy or traditional psychotherapy or ketamine, which although sometimes discussed as even being a “psychedelic,” is providing outstanding results within a protocol currently expanding throughout Europe, Canada and the US.

As for next-gen compounds, one of the most distinguishable race is being led by MEAI, formerly discovered and used as an alcohol substitute during the 1980s and advancing toward trials in humans sometime within this year.

Come learn first-hand about this and other essential topics with keynote speaker Dr. Johnson and representatives of the space at the upcoming Benzinga Psychedelics Capital Conference.

The date is set at the Fontainebleau Miami Beach Hotel in Florida on April 13th.

Get your tickets NOW and don’t miss out!

Photo: Benzinga edit with photo by Grasko on Shutterstock and Wikimedia Commons.