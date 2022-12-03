Europe To Have Expanded Access To Psychedelic-Assisted Therapy With New Norway Clinic

Psychedelics biotech Awakn Life Sciences Corp. AWKNF announced the continuation of its Nordic expansion plans with a new 5-year lease for the opening of a clinic in the center of Trondheim.

Awakn’s CEO Anthony Tennyson stated this is a “real momentum growing” for the company in Norway.

“In the space of a week to be able to share news of our move to a new bigger premise in Oslo and an entirely new clinic in Trondheim is very exciting. For so many people who are suffering and in desperate need of a new more effective treatment, this will be great news for them," Tennyson said.

The company’s Nordic expansion is being led by its regional director of the Nordics, Dr. Lowan Stewart, a renowned figure in that medical community and the one responsible for the adoption of ketamine therapy into Norway’s public healthcare system.

The new Trondheim facility will be led by prominent Norwegian psychiatrist Dr. Ingrid Casterberg, and will consist of a 3-treatment room clinic totaling 1,400 sq. ft. expected to be ready sometime in March or April 2023.

Awakn’s leading ketamine treatment protocols are applied in the company’s clinics considering each client’s mental health condition, as Awakn’s CMO Ben Sessa told Benzinga earlier this year.

Specifically, the Alcohol Use Disorder (AUD) protocol has provided such robustly positive results that the company has partnered with several ketamine centers across North America for licensing agreements towards the implementation of this therapy in businesses not owned by Awakn.

