Clinical Trial Exploring Psilocybin Therapy As A Treatment For Alcohol Use Disorder Achieves New Milestone

Clairvoyant Therapeutics announced that the first clinical trial participant in Finland enrolled in CLA-PSY-201 has received their first dose of the drug along with motivational enhancement therapy. CLA-PSY-201 is the company's placebo-controlled, randomized, multi-site phase 2b trial exploring psilocybin therapy as a treatment for alcohol use disorder.

The first CLA-PSY-201 trial site in Finland is overseen by principal investigator, Dr. Hannu Alho. Dr. Alho is a professor with the Finnish National Institute for Health and Welfare (THL) and chief doctor at Addiktum Oy, a Finnish company founded and owned by drug addiction treatment specialists and a research center for the study.

This milestone means the trial is now underway on two continents. "We are excited to randomize our first patient in Europe," stated Damian Kettlewell, CEO and co-founder, Clairvoyant. "Likewise, the Clairvoyant team is pleased that six clinical trial sites are recruiting patients in Canada and Europe. An accelerating number of dosing visits are scheduled in March and subsequent months. We look forward to opening eight additional sites in the coming quarter to expedite patient recruitment and have a clear line of sight on an interim data readout in Q3 2023 and full recruitment by Q4 2023. We appreciate the ongoing support of our experienced and well-resourced clinical, regulatory and financial team and partners."

Clairvoyant aims to be the first company to secure market authorization for psilocybin as a therapeutic product in Europe, the UK and Canada. The company remains on track to publish an interim data readout later this year.

Photo: Benzinga edit with photo by Pavel Danilyuk on pexels