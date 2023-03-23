Hospice Patients Self-Certify For Medical Marijuana, Pot Ads, Licensing Fraud: Bills To Tackle Them All

As the Benzinga Cannabis Capital Conference returns to Miami (April 11-12) bringing together top CEOs, investors, leaders, advocates, and politicians, let's review the latest regulatory changes in the space.

Governor To Decide Fate Of North Dakota Bill Allowing Hospice Patients To Access Medical Marijuana

North Dakota Senate members green-lighted a measure from Rep. Mary Schneider (D) that would enable hospice care patients to self-certify as medical cannabis patients in a 45-0 vote last week, sending to the Gov. Doug Burgum's (R) desk, reported Marijuana Moment.

Under the measure passed by the state House last month with overwhelming support, regulators would have 14 days to issue a cannabis patient card following the documentation's submission.

"When someone is in hospice, they often don't have the time to go through the entire process," Senate Majority Caucus Leader Kristin Roers (R) said last week. "And so I wanted to allow there to be a little bit easier of a path if somebody was admitted into a hospice program to be able to obtain medical marijuana while they're in that."

Montana Committee Takes Step to Ban Most Cannabis Advertising

Montana's House Bill 351, which seeks to prohibit marijuana businesses from promoting their brand or business in print, on TV and radio, or on a billboard, was struck down by the Senate Business, Labor and Economic Affairs Committee on Tuesday, one day after it got a hearing, reported Montana Free Press.

The bill's sponsor, Rep. Kerri Seekins-Crowe (R-Billings), argued that marijuana business advertising has exceeded what state leaders initially intended and that the legislation would have created necessary limitations.

California Taking Action To Tackle Cannabis Licensing Corruption

California officials are getting ready to launch an audit to curb bribery, conflicts of interest and other misconduct, reported Los Angeles Times.

The investigation, as per Assemblyman Reggie Jones-Sawyer's (D-Los Angeles) request, was approved on Wednesday by the state Joint Legislative Audit Committee.

Auditors will focus on identifying six jurisdictions where licensed cannabis businesses operate and review criteria used in the permit approval process led by local governments.

"If we don't clean house, nobody else will," Sawyer said. "I think this will prove to the public that we take corruption very seriously."

Invest In Social Justice In Arizona with Marijuana Funds: Apply Now For Grants

Meanwhile, in Arizona, businesses can apply for the first round of state cannabis funds for justice reinvestment programs, under which $5.9 million will be released, reported AZ Central.

The Justice Reinvestment Fund, which launched in 2020 when cannabis was legalized via Proposition 207, allows for 10% of marijuana-related taxes and fees to go to county health departments and the Arizona Department of Health Services. Now, a chunk of that money will be utilized to fund organizations helping those imprisoned and formerly incarcerated.

Photo: Courtesy of succo, mrkukuruznik5 by Pixabay