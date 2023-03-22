Cannabis Bills In NM And NH, Weed In MN, Marijuana Industry In MT & Electronic MMJ Cards In PA

An MMJ Bill In New Mexico Would Benefit Patients

New Mexico's medical cannabis program may see changes under Senate Bill 242, which seeks to simplify the registration process for patients.

The bill proposes aligning the timing for patient enrollment and medical certification submission, allowing them to renew both every two years simultaneously, reported a local news media outlet.

“This change saves patients time and money spent obtaining their annual recertification signatures and application from their medical provider,” said the Department of Health’s Medical Cannabis Program’s director Dominick V. Zurlo. If it is signed by the governor, the legislation would go into effect on June 16, 2023.

Lawmakers In Minnesota Pass Cannabis Legalization Bill With Revision Amendment

The Minnesota House Commerce Finance and Policy Committee has approved a marijuana legalization bill after adopting a large amendment to revamp various provisions of the legislation.

The amendment would address concerns from industry stakeholders who are operating under a cannabis law that legalized low-THC edibles in the state.

The bill, sponsored by Rep. Zack Stephenson (D) will now go through additional committees before advancing to the full House for a vote, per Marijuana Moment.

Montana, Changes In The State’s Cannabis Legislation?

The Montana Legislature is considering a series of bills to revise the rules for the marijuana industry, a year into the state's launch of legal recreational marijuana sales.

One of the bills, House Bill 351 would prohibit marijuana businesses from promoting their brand or business in print, on TV and radio, or on a billboard, reported a local media outlet.

The bill's sponsor, Rep. Kerri Seekins-Crowe, R-Billings argues that marijuana business advertising has gone beyond what was originally intended by state leaders and that the bill would create necessary limitations.

A Recreational Marijuana Bill Advancing In New Hampshire

The New Hampshire House overturned its Criminal Justice and Public Safety Committee and voted 210-160 to legalize the recreational use of cannabis for adults over 21 and allow home growing.

House Bill 360 is sponsored by Rep. Kevin Verville, who says it is the easiest and quickest way to give the people what they want without the carrot of revenue and the government having a cut of the operation, per The Telegraph.

However, Rep. Terry Roy expressed concern that marijuana is still illegal under federal law and the state needs to be careful not to attract too much attention.

Temporary Electronic MMJ Cards In PA?

Pennsylvania State Representative Manuel Guzman Jr. has proposed a bill to create temporary electronic medical cannabis ID cards.

The bill is intended to address concerns about delays in issuing new cards for patients, which can result in lapses in treatment and access to medical cannabis.

The proposed bill would require the Department of Health to develop and implement temporary electronic cards for renewals, which would be available in the patient portal immediately after the department approves certification and receives the renewal fee. The temporary cards would be valid for up to 21 days, per ABC 27.

Image By El Planteo