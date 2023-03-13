ATAI Life Sciences, Compass Pathways Among Top Psychedelic Movers Of Today

GAINERS:
- Compass Pathways CMPS shares closed up 4.39% at $8.09
LOSERS:
- ATAI Life Sciences ATAI shares closed down 6.02% at $1.25
- Seelos Therapeutics SEEL shares closed down 2.65% at $0.64
- Cybin CYBN shares closed down 0.15% at $0.41
- Mind Medicine MNMD shares closed down 0.66% at $3.03
- GH Research GHRS shares closed down 0.69% at $8.72
