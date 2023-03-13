ATAI Life Sciences, Compass Pathways Among Top Psychedelic Movers Of Today

GAINERS:

Compass Pathways CMPS shares closed up 4.39% at $8.09

LOSERS:

ATAI Life Sciences ATAI shares closed down 6.02% at $1.25

Seelos Therapeutics SEEL shares closed down 2.65% at $0.64

Cybin CYBN shares closed down 0.15% at $0.41

Mind Medicine MNMD shares closed down 0.66% at $3.03

GH Research GHRS shares closed down 0.69% at $8.72

