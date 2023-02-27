Key Marijuana Executive Changes You Should Know About. New Appointments & More

As the Benzinga Cannabis Capital Conference returns to Miami (April 11-12), gathering top CEOs, investors and leaders in the marijuana industry, let's scroll through the latest leadership changes in the space.

Village Farms Taps Legal & Business Expert To Serve On Board

Cannabis company Village Farms International, Inc. VFF has appointed Kathy Mahoney to serve as an independent member of its board of directors.

Mahoney is a consumer goods distribution industry veteran, having served in multiple executive-level roles with industry leader SpartanNash and over a two-decades-long legal career.

Most recently, Mahoney spent 15 years in executive-level operational and legal positions with SpartanNash Company SPTN and its predecessor Nash Finch company. From 2017 to 2020, she was president of Spartan Nash division, MDV.

"Ms. Mahoney brings to the Village Farms Board a 40-plus year legal and business career, with specific experience navigating the complexities of highly regulated consumer products markets, including tobacco and CBD," John McLernon, chairman of the board of Village Farms, said.

Meaka Brown Of Green Check Verified To Serve On MA Cannabis Social Equity Fund Advisory Board

Meaka Brown, Green Check's banking regulatory specialist has been appointed to the newly formed Cannabis Social Equity Fund Advisory Board in Massachusetts, according to a recent press release.

The new advisory board will help social equity cannabis businesses include a diverse group of individuals from various segments of the industry. The board will advise the Executive Office of Housing and Economic Development, which will administer the fund.

"With many years of experience in cannabis, I am humbled by the confidence our State leaders see in myself and my fellow Board members to make lasting and effective change in the lives of Massachusetts constituents and the cannabis industry," Brown said.

Phoena CEO Resigns

Cannabis producer Phoena Inc. announced that its CEO, Greg Guyatt resigned last week.

"After careful consideration, I have decided that it is time for me to pursue new challenges and opportunities," Guyatt said.

Corné Melissen, a majority shareholder of Phoena, was appointed interim CEO and has resumed responsibilities effective Friday, February 24.

Agra Bolsters Management Team, Announces New Board Appointment

Agra Ventures Ltd. AGRA AGFAF strengthened its board of directors by permanently appointing Nick Kuzyk as CEO and director, effective March 1. Kuzyk served as interim CEO and director for the past six months.

Kuzyk brings cannabis industry experience as the former chief strategy officer and SVP of capital markets of High Tide Inc. HITI from its inception in 2018 until the founding of his independent practice in 2020.

During his career, he consulted with clients in the licensed production, extraction/processing and retail segments of the cannabis industry value chain.

Kuzyk has more than two decades of experience in the areas of business development, corporate finance, investor relations and mergers and acquisitions.

"Nick has worked hard to understand AGRA's current situation and to create value where possible," said Anthony Carnevale, the company's independent director. "We feel that he will continue to do his best to make the most of the opportunities in front of the Company going forward."

Akanda's CEO Resigns

Akanda Corp.'s AKAN Tejinder Virk resigned earlier this month from his position as CEO and director of the company.

Virk's resignation resulted from a disagreement with the company regarding contractual obligations pursuant to the service agreement dated June 2, 2021, between Virk, Halo Labs Inc., as guarantor, and Canmart Limited, a subsidiary of the company, a press release said.

Virk said that Akanda and Canmart breached the agreement by failing to pay him the monies and benefits owed.

The London-based company said it disputes Virk's interpretation of the agreement and has not accepted his resignation pending a legal review and Canmart's completion of the independent investigation announced on December 21, 2022. The company is actively searching for a candidate to succeed him.

Heritage Shakes Up Leadership Team, Announces Two Promotions

Heritage Cannabis Holdings Corp. CANN HERTF tapped Eoin Hegarty to serve as a COO and Cory Larsen as a top commercial officer. Dan Phaure agreed to retain his position as a CFO following his resignation from the role of chief operating officer.

Hegarty and Larsen'a promotions follow their achievements in advancing the company's strategy to successfully expand across Canada and in Heritage's entry into the United States.

"We are thrilled to welcome both Eoin and Cory into these key executive roles at Heritage, which better reflect their duties and achievements to date," David Schwede, the company's CEO said. "We have had an incredible couple of years building the business and with both their savvy in operations and commercial activities, we look forward to continuing our growth and expansion in North America and globally."

Photo: Courtesy of Hunters Race on Unsplash