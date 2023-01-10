Here's Where You Can Buy Legal Weed These Days: CT's First Rec Store, Jushi Is In Ohio & More

Three Fine Fettle Shops Offer Marijuana As CT Recreational Sales Launch

Connecticut's recreational cannabis sales kicked off Tuesday, Jan.10 with current medical marijuana dispensaries shifting over to adult-use sales. Fine Fettle is among them and is running three of seven dispensaries slated to launch Tuesday.

In addition to Newington, Fine Fettle will open in Stamford and Willimantic. The Manchester retail location is scheduled to open in February, making it the company's first recreational-only cannabis dispensary.

"We've really been preparing," Benjamin Zachs, COO of Fine Fettle said. "In Newington, we'll have 11 registers open. We would have 30 employees there per shift on the first day. We're doing everything to be able to handle whatever comes our way."

Schwazze Boosts Retail Footprint In NM

Schwazze SHWZ SHWZ has opened a new R.Greenleaf store where it's selling recreational cannabis in Alamogordo, New Mexico, bringing the total number of retail dispensaries statewide to 16.

The new shop opening, located at 101 N. White Sands Blvd, marks the fifth R. Greenleaf store opening since Schwazze's acquisition in February 2022.

"We are excited to open up our sixth R.Greenleaf dispensary since late September, this one specifically in Alamogordo," said Steve Pear, New Mexico's division president for Schwazze. "The team has been hard at work to get this completed in time for the holiday season to serve this local community."

Canadian Retailer High Tide Opens Another Canna Cabana In BC

High Tide Inc.'s HITI HITI 2LYA Canna Cabana retail cannabis store at 1055 Hillside Dr, Kamloops, British Columbia kicked off sales of recreational cannabis products and consumption accessories on Monday.

The move brings the company's total number of branded Canna Cabana locations across Canada to 151, including 7 in British Columbia.

"I hope we can welcome some of these visitors into our store, expanding our reach and brand recognition with Canadians," Raj Grover, the company's president and CEO said. "This location is our seventh Canna Cabana in the province of British Columbia and moves us closer to our goal of reaching eight stores, the current maximum permitted by any entity in the province."

Delta 9 Hits Milestone With 40th Store In Canada

Delta 9 Cannabis Inc. DN DLTNF has launched cannabis sales at its fortieth retail location and eighteenth cannabis store in the Province of Manitoba.

Located at 78 Marion St. in the center of Manitoba's French-speaking community in St. Boniface, the new shop is part of the Norwood Hotel and beer vendor.

Offering at the new shop includes a wide range of products, including dried cannabis flower, cannabis oil, edibles, drinkables, vape pens and concentrates.

"The opening of our newest Winnipeg store highlights our commitment to continued expansion in the retail segment of our business," Delta 9's CEO John Arbuthnot said. "The Winnipeg market has underpinned the growth of Delta 9 over the past four years, making us Manitoba's best-known cannabis store."

Jushi Opens First Ohio MMJ Store

Jushi Holdings Inc. JUSH JUSHF is kicking off medical marijuana sales nationwide at its 36th retail location and its first in Ohio.

Beyond Hello Cincinnati will begin serving medical cannabis patients and registered agents on Thursday, Jan. 12. The new shop is located at 693 Old State Route 74.

"Beyond Hello Cincinnati marks the opening of our first retail location in Ohio and Jushi's fifth vertically integrated state, with the Buckeye State now joining Pennsylvania, Virginia, Massachusetts, and Nevada," said Jim Cacioppo, Jushi's CEO, chairman and founder. "Our store in Cincy brings the full Jushi omnichannel retail experience to Ohio, delivering a safe, accessible, and efficient experience to patients that allow them to shop both in-store and online."

Insa Expands In FL With 4th MMJ Dispensary

The Massachusetts-based medical and adult-use cannabis company opened doors at its fourth retail location in Florida last week.

Located at 7500 E Colonial Drive in Orlando, the Insa dispensary is part of the company's plan to open eleven stores in Florida by early 2023. Insa also runs stores in Tampa, Clearwater and Tallahassee.

"We are thrilled to now offer premium edibles in Florida handcrafted by our very own Chef Julian Rose," Peter Gallagher, the company's co-founder and CEO said. "At Insa, we like to say that our products are cultivated by real people for real people, and we truly believe in that message."

