Delivra Health Brands Sells Its Lucky Lake Facility For $3M

Delivra Health Brands Inc. DHBUF DHB , a consumer packaged goods company working in the health and wellness sector, announced that its wholly-owned subsidiary, United Greeneries Holdings Ltd., has sold and transferred the title of its Lucky Lake Facility in Saskatchewan effective as at December 28, 2022, to a third party in Saskatchewan for total aggregate consideration of $3 million.

Gord Davey, president and CEO of Delivra Health stated, "This transaction immediately strengthens our position in the market place by providing working capital to further develop our leading brands Dream Water and LivRelief. The company will use the proceeds of this transaction to expand distribution, brand awareness, innovation and marketing initiatives to accelerate the growth and profitability of the company."

Photo: Benzinga; Sources: courtesy of geralt, lindsayfox via Pixabay

