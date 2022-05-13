Harvest One Reaches Supply Agreement With Canopy Growth's Spectrum Therapeutics' Online Medical Store

Harvest One Cannabis Inc. HRVOF HVT strengthened its position in the cannabis-infused market through a supply agreement with Canopy Growth Corporation CGC. The agreement enables Harvest One to sell its LivRelief Infused topical creams on Canopy's Spectrum Therapeutics' online medical store via an extension of its licensing agreement with Valens Agritech Ltd, a wholly-owned subsidiary of The Valens Company VLNS.

Milestone

LivRelief Infused topical creams will be the first Harvest One product sold at the Spectrum Therapeutics store, marking a new distribution milestone for the company.

Spectrum Therapeutics offers its patients medical cannabis products from Canopy Growth brands and select partner brands to ensure patients have access to a range of products they require and is committed to the continued education of patients and healthcare practitioners.

"We are very pleased to work with Canopy Growth via our licensing agreement with Valens to distribute Harvest One's LivRelief Infused brand of topical creams in Spectrum Therapeutics' online store," stated Gord Davey, president and CEO of Harvest One. "This is an amazing opportunity for our teams to work together to bring these top selling infused pain topical creams to more patients. Our collaboration with Canopy, through its Spectrum Therapeutics medical division, and The Valens Company will accelerate the distribution of our LivRelief infused topicals nationally and provide product access to more consumers."

LivRelief Infused cannabis -infused products are available nationally through Medical Cannabis by Shoppers as well as in cannabis retail stores throughout Ontario, British Columbia, Alberta, Saskatchewan, Manitoba and New Brunswick.

LivRelief Infused topicals are currently available in three unique SKUs - a CBD-only formulation containing 250mgs of CBD, a 1:1 format formulation containing 125mgs of THC and 125mgs of CBD, and an Extra Strength CBD topical cream containing 750mgs of CBD.

Photo: Courtesy of Harvest One Cannabis Inc.

Related News

Harvest One Cannabis Signs Distribution Deal With FRG For Dream Water And LivRelief Brands

Harvest One's Q2 Revenue Drops 10% YoY, Adjusted EBITDA Continues To Improve

Harvest One Launches Extra Strength Transdermal CBD Cream At Ontario Cannabis Store