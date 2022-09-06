ñol

Harvest One Announces Effective Date Of Name Change To Delivra Health Brands

by Vuk Zdinjak, Benzinga Staff Writer
September 6, 2022 8:54 AM | 1 min read
Harvest One Announces Effective Date Of Name Change To Delivra Health Brands

TSX Venture Exchange has conditionally approved the name change of Harvest One Cannabis Inc. HRVOF HVT to "Delivra Health Brands Inc.". The name change will take effect at the open of market on or about September 8, 2022, with the common shares of the company trading under the symbol "DHB" on the TSXV. Warrants of the company issued under a warrant indenture dated March 17, 2021, will trade under the symbol "DHB.WT" on the TSXV.

The new corporate website will launch on the effective date with additional information about the company and its go-forward strategy. Harvest One's archived historical corporate information, including financial results and news releases, will also be available via the new website.

The new CUSIP / ISIN for the common shares will be 24703H102 / CA24703H1029. Shareholders and warrantholders are not required to exchange their existing certificates for new certificates bearing the company's new name. The name change does not affect the company's existing share structure or the rights of the company's existing shareholders or warrantholders, and no further action is required by shareholders or warrantholders.

Photo by Ryan Lange on Unsplash

Posted In: Delivra Health Brands Inc.CannabisNewsPenny StocksMarkets

