Harvest One Cannabis Signs Distribution Deal With FRG For Dream Water And LivRelief Brands

byVuk Zdinjak
March 16, 2022 11:04 am
Harvest One Cannabis Inc. (OTC:HRVOF) (NYSE:HVT) has further expanded its presence in the United States with the signing of a sales distribution agreement with Flat River Group, a leading e-commerce distributor.

"Increasing our e-commerce presence in North America is one of the key initiatives for our brands Dream Water and LivRelief," stated Gord Davey, president and CEO of Harvest One. "Our online sales in North America have grown substantially and the Agreement with FRG will help to further accelerate distribution and increase online revenues and margins. FRG specializes in distributing consumer goods in the United States, our largest and most lucrative market."

Under the Agreement, FRG will sell and distribute Dream Water and LivRelief products throughout North America. FRG, which is partnering with consumer goods companies that manufacture housewares, games, toys, pet supplies and outdoor sporting goods, has fulfillment centers in Michigan, Missouri and Illinois. FRG also has partnerships with major retail outlets such as Amazon (NASDAQ:AMZN), Walmart (NYSE:WMT), Macy's (NYSE:M), Kohl's (NYSE:KSS), Wayfair (NYSE:W), Target (NYSE:TGT), the Home Shopping Network(NASDAQ:QRTEA), Bed Bath and Beyond (NASDAQ:BBBY) and Bluestem (OTCEM:BGRP).

"We are excited to partner with Harvest One and to help them reach and exceed their online business growth goals by sharing our e-commerce expertise," said Dan Myers, VP of purchasing and business development at FRG.

 

