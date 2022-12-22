Get Ready For Holidays! Here's Where You Can Buy Legal Weed These Days: NYC's First Rec Shop & More New Stores

Big Apple's First Rec Marijuana Store To Kick Off Sales

Housing Works Cannabis Co plans to launch cannabis sales at its Manhattan-based store next week.

New York Governor Kathy Hochul announced the news on Wednesday.

The New York-based company has scheduled a soft opening of a store at 750 Broadway in the Astor Place neighborhood, operated by Housing Works, for Thursday, Dec. 29.

"This is a once-in-a-lifetime moment," Sasha Nutgent, store manager of Housing Works Cannabis Co., said. "That said, our nonprofit's mission remains as urgent as ever."

High Tide Opens Three More Canna Cabana Stores

High Tide Inc. HITI HITI 2LYA kicked off recreational cannabis sales at its new store at 6231 Bathurst Street in North York, Ontario on Thursday.

The move follows the opening of the store at 1300 Main Street in the Ottawa, Ontario, suburb of Stittsville earlier this week.

The Canadian cannabis retailer plans to open another Canna Cabana store on Friday, Dec. 23, at 1225 St. Mary's Rd, Winnipeg, Manitoba.

"We remain on track to announce several additional store openings before the end of this year, which will get us very close to, if not reaching, our goal of 150 stores across Canada by the end of 2022," said Raj Grover, the company's president and CEO.

Curaleaf Expands Retail Footprint In FL

Curaleaf Holdings, Inc. CURA CURLF opened its second Tallahassee dispensary, located at 2121 W. Tennessee St. Unit 10, Tallahassee FL 32304, on Tuesday.

The new location is the company's 55th in the Sunshine State and 145th nationwide.

The new shop offers a broad selection of premium cannabis products, including high-quality flower and pre-rolls, BlueKudu Chocolate, Select Squeeze, Select X-Bites, Select Elite, Elite Live and Live Rosin vape cartridges, as well as other concentrates by Curaleaf.

"We look forward to welcoming patients from Tallahassee and across the Sunshine State with an unrivaled retail experience and the high-quality, trusted cannabis products they can rely on," Matt Darin, CEO of Curaleaf said.

Mary Jane Bangkok Opens New Location

The OG Canna Company in Thailand recently kicked off sales at Mary Jane Bangkok, a retail cannabis outlet specializing in Thai Traditions Medicine practices, reported Newsfile Corp.

"Today, Mary Jane is focused on educating its customers on the primary use of herbs and diet to promote health," Benjamin Baskins, CEO of OG Canna Company, said. "And a doctor of Thai Traditional Medicine is available in-house to consult with customers on various health issues. They can prescribe various herbal remedies to alleviate many common ailments."

In addition to the new shop, Baskins's group announced that Mary Jane would include a medical professional in the retail outlet to give shoppers firsthand treatment recommendations.

Located on the corner of Soi 4 and Sukhumvit Road and adjacent to the Majestic Hotel in Bangkok, the new store's offering includes a wide variety of products, such as smokable herbs like lavender, blue lotus, chamomile, orange, and cannabis.

Verano Opens Another FL Cannabis Disnepsnary

Verano Holdings Corp. VRNO VRNOF is scheduled to launch cannabis sales at 2938 W US Highway 90, Lake City, Florida, on Friday, Dec. 23.

The new retail location is the company's 62nd Florida dispensary and 120th store nationwide.

"Opening MÜV Lake City, our first medical cannabis dispensary in Columbia County, adds another convenient location for our valued patients across northern Florida," John Tipton, the company's president, said.

Schwazze Brings Total Store Count To 40 Via Acquisition & Additional Openings

Medicine Man Technologies operating as Schwazze SHWZ SHWZ, has reached a milestone of 40 dispensaries across Colorado and New Mexico.

Under the $2.75 million all-cash deal to acquire certain assets of Lightshade Labs LLC, which closed last week, Schwazze boosted its retail footprint by adding the adult-use Lightshade dispensaries located at 503 Havana St. in Aurora, as well as 2215 E. Mississippi Ave. in Denver's vibrant Washington Park neighborhood.

Separately, the company's New Mexico retail banner, R. Greenleaf, located in Albuquerque, New Mexico, opened yet another adult-use dispensary – the fifth in 90 days.

The newest location at 110 Yale Blvd SE in Albuquerque officially opened its doors for business on Thursday, Dec. 15.

Calyx Peak Opens First Of Its Two Local MA Cannabis Sores

Calyx Peak, Inc. opened its first of two local Massachusetts retail cannabis storefronts in Swampscott. The new shop is located at 16 New Ocean Street.

The company said it will launch these storefronts under the name "Local Cannabis Company."

"Local Cannabis Company is in a prime location, 15 miles northeast up the coast from Boston in North Shore's Swampscott," Erin Carachilo, CEO at Calyx Peak said. "We are proud of our design, which compliments the historic beauty of Swampscott as well as the ability to serve and provide an unparalleled experience to the community."

Photo: Courtesy of bulkbuddy, PublicDomainPictures by Pixabay